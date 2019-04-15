Diesel down by 9.4 cents per litre across N.L.

Diesel prices have decreased by 9.4 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

In an unexpected change to fuel prices, the Public Utilities Board for Newfoundland and Labrador lowered the cost on diesel, furnace oil and stove heating oil on Tuesday.

Once again, the PUB said the change is due to "recent commodity market developments" for setting maximum prices outside its regular pricing schedule, which lands on Thursdays.

Diesel is down by 9.4 cents per litre, meaning customers on the Avalon Peninsula are now paying $2.01 a litre, $2.03 on the Burin Peninsula, $2.04 in central Newfoundland, $2.05 in Springdale, $2.07 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $2.02 in Corner Brook, $2.03 in Stephenville and $2.03 to $2.05 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, the prices dip to $2.08 in western Labrador and $2.10 in Churchill Falls, but hold steady elsewhere in Labrador where maximum price adjustments are suspended.

Furnace oil dropped by 8.12 cents per litre, while stove heating oil also dropped by 8.12 cents on the island and 7.03 cents in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Gasoline prices for the entire province remain unchanged.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

