Gas sees small decrease in price as other fuels increase in N.L.

The price of gas decreased by 0.5 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The price of most fuels saw a slight increase Thursday morning, while the price of gasoline is marginally on the decline.

Gas was the only fuel to decrease in price as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly adjustment, down 0.5 cents per litre. The change puts the price of a litre of unleaded gas on the Avalon Peninsula at $1.753 per litre.

Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, with drivers paying between $1.75 and $1.92 per litre. Prices range from between $1.69 and $2.12 per litre across Labrador.

The price of diesel increased by 0.9 cents per litre across much of Newfoundland and Labrador, but increased a tenth of a cent more in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. Prices for diesel now range between $1.76 and $1.88 in Newfoundland and between $1.83 and $2.42 per litre in Labrador.

The price of furnace oil also increased by less than one cent per litre, up 0.79 cents per litre, which puts prices between $1.17 and $1.35 in Newfoundland.

Stove oil increased by the same amount in Newfoundland, and increased by 0.87 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Propane saw the highest jump in price, up 1.8 cents per litre.