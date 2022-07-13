Gas rises by 6 cents a litre across N.L.

The Public Utilities Board raised the maximum price for gasoline by 6.1 cents per litre Thursday morning. (John Gushue/CBC)

The price of gasoline rose 6.1 cents per litre across much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday morning, putting prices back over $2 per litre across the island.

The weekly price adjustment from the Public Utilities Board puts the price of a litre of self-serve at $2.017 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

Prices vary in other parts of Newfoundland, including $2.042 per litre in central Newfoundland, $2.035 on the Burin Peninsula, between $2.02 and $2.04 per litre in western Newfoundland and $2.055 per litre on the island's north coast.

Ramea remains the most expensive place to fill up in Newfoundland at $2.141 per litre.

The price change also affects Labrador West and Churchill Falls, where prices are now $2.083 and $2.108 per litre respectively. The rest of Labrador is under a seasonal price freeze.

Diesel increased by one cent per litre across the province. Prices range from $2.12 per litre to $2.23 per litre across Newfoundland, while prices in Labrador vary from $2.41 to as high as $2.76 per litre.

Both furnace oil and stove oil increased by 0.82 cents per litre, while propane dipped by 0.9 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.