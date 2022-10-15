Unscheduled PUB price adjustment brings lower costs on diesel, furnace and stove oil in N.L.

Diesel decreased by another 11.6 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

In another unscheduled fuel price change, the Public Utilities Board has dropped the price on diesel, furnace oil and stove oil.

Diesel dipped by another 11.6 cents per litre on Friday after dropping 6.2 cents a day ago in the weekly scheduled adjustment.

Customers are now paying $2.11 on the Avalon, $2.13 on the Burin Peninsula, $2.14 in central Newfoundland, $2.15 in Springdale, between $2.12 and $2.13 on Newfoundland's west coast and between $2.13 and $2.15 on the Northern Peninsula.

Furnace oil dropped another 10 cents per litre. On Thursday the fuel decreased 5.29 cents.

Lastly, stove heating oil dropped in price by 14.07 cents per litre in Labrador West, now at $1.71 per litre, and Churchill Falls at $1.73.

