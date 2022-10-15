A 3rd unscheduled adjustment this weeks sees diesel, furnace and stove oil decrease further in price

Diesel, furnace and stove oil fell even further in price across Newfoundland and parts of Labrador on Saturday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

A third fuel price adjustment in three days — the fourth of the week — has diesel, furnace and stove oil fall even further in price across Newfoundland and parts of Labrador.

The Public Utilities Board said the drop reflects more changes to the average benchmark price in New York.

Diesel decreased by another 18.5 cents on Saturday meaning customers are paying $1.93 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.95 on the Burin Peninsula and in central Newfoundland, $1.97 in the Springdale area, $1.94 on the west coast of the island and between $1.95 and $1.97 on the Northern Peninsula.

Furnace oil also sharply decreased by 22.74 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, stove heating oil decreased by 20.52 cents per litre in Labrador West, which is now $1.51 a litre, and in Churchill Falls, which is now $1.53.

Propane and regular gasoline were unaffected by the change.

