Diesel price drops significantly, furnace oil spikes in unscheduled adjustment in N.L.

Diesel is down by up to 16.3 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

In another unscheduled fuel price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dramatically shifted the cost per litre for diesel and furnace oil but in opposite directions.

Diesel is down by up to 16.3 cents per litre across the province, meaning customers are now paying $2.25 on the Avalon Peninsula, $2.27 on the Burin Peninsula, $2.28 in central, $2.26 on the west coast and $2.27 to $2.29 on the Northern Peninsula.

Meanwhile, furnace oil has risen by 13.28 cents per litre across the province. It's selling for a low of $1.42 a litre in St. John's, to a high of $1.60 a litre along the island's south coast.

Stove heating oil is up 13.71 cents per litre for most of the province, while in Labrador West and Churchill Falls the price decreased by 23.44 cents per litre.

Gasoline and propane prices were not affected.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador