Gas prices rise, furnace and stove oil drop in weekly PUB adjustment

The Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price of gasoline by 3.7 cents per litre Thursday in its weekly price adjustment. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The price of gas increased, while diesel and furnace oil decreased, on Thursday morning.

The Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price of gasoline by 3.7 cents per litre Thursday in its weekly price adjustment. Diesel dropped by 5.1 cents per litre, while furnace oil decreased by 6.26 cents. Stove oil dropped on the island by 4.6 cents.

Propane saw the smallest decrease, down just 0.4 cents per litre.

The price of regular, unleaded gas now sits at $1.55 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.68 in Ramea and $1.93 in Labrador south in the Lodge Bay and Cartwright areas.

Diesel now costs $2.2 per litre in the Avalon Peninsula, $2.28 in Fogo Island and $2.68 in coastal Labrador north.

The cost of furnace oil is $1.36 on the northeast Avalon, $1.39 on the northwest Avalon and $1.4 on the south. Furnace oil costs $1.53 in the Gaultois, McCallum and Rencontre East areas.

Stove oil now sits at $1.44 on the northeast Avalon, $1.47 on the northwest and $1.49 on the south. It currently sits at $2.17 in Labrador south in the Lodge Bay and Cartwright areas.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador