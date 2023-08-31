Gas jumps over 12 cents across parts of Labrador as summer price freeze lifts

Gas prices across parts of Labrador increased by over 12 cents per litre on Thursday morning. (AP)

Drivers across much of Labrador saw a large increase in the price of gasoline Thursday as the Public Utilities Board (PUB) has lifted its summer price freeze.

The price of gas in Labrador from the Straits to Red Bay, southern Labrador from Lodge Bay to Cartwright, and parts of the south coast where fuel is tanker supplied or delivered by drum increased by over 12 cents per litre on Thursday. The change puts the price of fuel in the regions between $1.96 and $2.25 per litre.

The PUB said in a news release that fuel has been restocked across the region, and an adjustment on Thursday reflects the cost of delivering the supply. Other areas of Labrador, like central Labrador and the northern coast, remain under a price freeze.

Other fuels, like diesel and stove oil, saw decreases as a result of the price freeze ending. Diesel decreased by 2.5 cents across the affected regions — lowering the maximum price to between $2.18 and $2.39 per litre — while stove oil decreased by 2.18 cents per litre. The change puts the price of stove oil between $1.62 and $1.85 per litre in those regions.

The PUB also made a separate adjustment to the price of full-serve gasoline at Black Tickle Convenience in Black Tickle, which will see its price drop almost 38 cents per litre — from around $2.46 to $2.08 per litre — as of Thursday.

Most fuels increase across rest of province

Areas outside of those regions in Labrador saw the price of gas increase by one cent per litre Thursday.

The change puts the price of gas between $1.89 and $2.07 per litre across Newfoundland, and between $1.69 and $1.98 in parts of Labrador not subject to the price freeze adjustment.

Most fuels are up in price across Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday, including diesel. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Diesel is up five cents per litre across in Newfoundland and parts of Labrador, but increased by 6.6 cents in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. Prices for the fuel now range between $2.05 and $2.17 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.95 and $2.39 per litre in Labrador.

Both furnace oil and stove oil increased by 4.27 cents per litre in Newfoundland, while stove oil increased by 6.18 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Customers in Newfoundland will now pay between $1.43 and $1.61 per litre for furnace oil and between $1.48 and $1.65 for stove oil, while customers in Labrador will pay between $1.58 and $1.85 per litre for stove oil.

Propane was the lone fuel to decrease in price on Thursday, down one cent per litre.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.