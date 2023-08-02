Gas up 6.2 cents per litre across N.L.

The price of gasoline increased by 6.2 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday. (Seth Perlman/Associated Press)

The price of all fuels are up across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday morning.

The Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price of gasoline by 6.2 cents per litre Thursday, putting the price of gas at over $1.87 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

Prices vary across the island depending on location, but range from between $1.87 and $2.05 per litre. Prices in Labrador range from $1.69 and $2.13 per litre.

The price of diesel rose by 3.8 cents across most of Newfoundland and Labrador, but rose by 3.6 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. The change puts prices between $1.93 and $2.05 per litre in Newfoundland, and between $1.95 and $2.42 per litre in Labrador.

Furnace oil increased by 3.27 cents per litre, which sets maximum price ranges between $1.32 and $1.51 per litre in Newfoundland.

Stove oil increased by the same amount in Newfoundland, and increased by 3.05 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. Prices for stove oil now range between $1.37 and $1.55 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.40 and $1.88 per litre in Labrador.

Propane saw the smallest increase of the weekly price adjustment, up 0.8 cents per litre.