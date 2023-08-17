Fuel prices rise across N.L. in weekly PUB adjustment

Gas and diesel prices increased Thursday. (John Gushue/CBC)

The fuel price regulator for Newfoundland and Labrador increased the price of gasoline by 6.6 cents per litre as part of Thursday's scheduled weekly price adjustment.

The increase at the pump puts the maximum price of a litre of gas at $1.92 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices across the remainder of the province range between $1.92 and $2.09 in Newfoundland and between $1.69 and $2.13 per litre in Labrador.

Diesel increased by 3.1 cents per litre across much of the province, but jumped by 6.8 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. The adjustment puts the price per litre at just under $2 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, and between $2 and $2.11 per litre across the rest of the island.

Diesel prices in Labrador are now between $1.95 and $2.42 per litre.

The price of furnace oil also increased slightly by 2.7 cents per litre Thursday, putting maximum prices between $1.38 and $1.56 in Newfoundland.

Stove oil increased by the same amount on the island, putting prices between $1.43 and $1.61 per litre. In Labrador, the increase is 7.07 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. Prices for stove oil in Labrador are now between $1.40 and $1.88 per litre.

Propane saw the smallest increase of the week — 0.7 cents per litre — which puts it between $1.04 and $1.10 per litre in Newfoundland and between 83 cents and $1.27 per litre in Labrador.