Diesel, home heating oil jump across N.L. in unexpected adjustment

The price of diesel increased over eight cents per litre Tuesday morning. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board increased the price of diesel and home heating oil in an unexpected price adjustment on Tuesday morning.

The price of diesel increased by 8.3 cents per litre, putting the price of the fuel at just over $1.90 on the Avalon Peninsula. Prices vary across other parts of the province, ranging up to $2.02 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.95 and $2.41 per litre in Labrador.

Diesel increased by 9.3 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls.

Furnace oil increased by 7.16 cents per litre across Newfoundland, putting the price for the home heating oil between $1.29 and $1.47 in Newfoundland.

Stove oil increased by the same amount, but increased by 8.43 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. The adjustment puts the price of the fuel between $1.34 and $1.52 in Newfoundland and between $1.37 and $1.88 in Labrador.

Changes to the price of propane and gasoline weren't made ahead of the next scheduled price adjustment on Thursday.