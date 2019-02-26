Diesel, home heating fuel rise again for N.L. customers

Furnace oil took a dramatic jump Saturday morning, increasing over 14.7 cents per litre. (Laura Meader/CBC)

People in Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up to the third jarring fuel price adjustment by the Public Utilities Board in as many days, with the price of diesel and home heating oils rising by more than 14 cents each on Saturday.

The PUB increased the price of diesel by 17 cents per litre in Newfoundland and 18 cents per litre in Labrador. The price of diesel has fluctuated greatly in Labrador especially over the past three days, as it dropped over 30 cents per litre on Thursday.

Diesel prices now range between $2.76 and $2.87 per litre on the island, and between $1.78 to as high as $3.14 per litre in Labrador.

Furnace oil also saw a dramatic increase of over 14.7 cents per litre Saturday per litre. The new prices put a litre of furnace oil at between $2.08 and $2.12 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, along with $2.12 in central and western Newfoundland and $2.14 per litre on the island's northern peninsula.

The price of stove oil also spiked Saturday, up 14.6 cents per litre in Newfoundland and 15.6 cents in Labrador. Customers will see prices ranging from between $1.30 and $1.40 per litre across Labrador, while prices range from $2.13 to $2.30 per litre in Newfoundland.

The increases are thanks to "another significant upward shift overnight in the benchmarks used to set maximum prices" for the affected fuels, according to the PUB. The board has changed the price of fuel 19 times in the past eight weeks.

The price of gasoline is unaffected Saturday, but will rise by an additional 2.6 cents per litre the next day as a result of the carbon tax rates coming into effect on May 1. Diesel will also rise an additional 3.1 cents per litre on Sunday as a result of the tax.