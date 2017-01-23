Diesel plummets over 30 cents a litre in Labrador in latest PUB price shift

Gasoline increased 0.9 cents per litre in Newfoundland and Labrador, while sections of Labrador saw major drops in fuels like diesel and stove oil. (CBC)

The price of diesel took a steep drop in Labrador on Thursday, dropping by over 30 cents per litre.

The Public Utilities Board lowered the price of diesel by 31.7 cents per litre, moving the price below $3 per litre for the first time in three weeks in some parts of Labrador. Prices range from $1.78 per litre in the Labrador Straits and Red Bay to $2.75 per litre in Churchill Falls.

Diesel increased by 1.2 cents per litre in Newfoundland, putting the price per litre between $2.29 and $2.40 per litre across the island.

The price of stove oil also saw a dramatic drop in Labrador, falling 27.5 cents per litre. Prices now range from $1.30 to as much as $2.08 per litre. Stove oil increased by 4.1 cents per litre in Newfoundland.

The price of gasoline dropped 0.9 cents per litre, putting the price of a litre of regular self-serve at $1.94 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

Prices vary in other parts of the province, including $1.96 on the Burin Peninsula, around $1.95 per litre in Deer Lake, Corner Brook and Stephenville and just over $2 per litre in western Labrador.

Furnace oil and propane also saw increases across the province of 1.1 and 0.7 cents per litre respectively.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.