Diesel, home heating fuel prices drop with gas down slightly

The price of furnace oil decreased by over 10 cents per litre as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly pricing adjustment Thursday. (CBC)

The price of diesel and home heating oil has dropped by more than 10 cents per litre each Thursday morning, along with decreases in all other fuels.

The Public Utilities Board lowered the price of diesel by 11.8 cents per litre Thursday, but only in Newfoundland. Customers in Labrador will see no change in price.

The decrease puts the price of diesel at more than $2.25 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, but ranging as high as $2.36 per litre in other parts of Newfoundland. Diesel remains over $3 per litre in parts of Labrador — $3.07 per litre in western Labrador and $3.10 per litre in Churchill Falls.

Furnace oil decreased by 10.12 cents per litre Thursday, putting prices across the province between $1.63 and $1.74 per litre. Stove oil also saw a decrease of 6.63 cents per litre in Newfoundland with no change in Labrador.

Gasoline also saw a decrease, but by only 1.1 cents per litre. That brings the maximum price for a litre of unleaded self-serve to $1.843 per litre on the Avalon.

Prices vary across the province, including $1.868 in central Newfoundland, $1.85 per litre in Deer Lake and Corner Brook and just under $1.91 per litre in western Labrador.

The price of propane also decreased as of Thursday morning, down 2.8 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.