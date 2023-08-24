Gas prices down across N.L., other fuels on the rise

Drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador will get a small break at the gas pumps on Thursday. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Customers in Newfoundland and Labrador will pay a little less at the gas pumps Thursday morning.

The Public Utilities Board lowered the price of gasoline by 3.8 cents per litre in its latest weekly pricing adjustment, putting the price at $1.886 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula.

Prices vary across the province depending on your location, but range from $1.88 to $2.06 in Newfoundland and from $1.69 to $2.13 per litre in Labrador.

Other fuels, like diesel, stove oil and furnace oil are up in price on Thursday.

Diesel increased by 0.9 cents per litre across much of the province, and by one cent per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. The change puts prices for the fuel between $2 and $2.12 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.95 and $2.42 per litre in Labrador.

Both furnace oil and stove oil increased by 0.73 cents per litre, except in Labrador West and Churchill Falls, where the cost of stove oil increased by 0.89 cents per litre.

The price of furnace oil now ranges from $1.38 to $1.56 per litre in Newfoundland, while stove oil ranges from $1.43 to $1.62 per litre in Newfoundland and from $1.52 to $1.88 per litre in Labrador.

The prince of propane dropped by 2.5 cents per litre, putting prices between 94 cents and $1.07 per litre in Newfoundland and between 81 cents and $1.25 per litre in Labrador.