Fuel prices rise again in N.L., with gas seeing 0.9-cent increase

Fuel types of all kinds are on the rise Thursday in Newfoundland and Labrador. (The Canadian Press)

The prices of all types of fuels are on the rise across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday.

The Public Utilities Board increased the price of gasoline slightly by 0.9 cents per litre from last week. A litre of self-serve gas can cost no more than $1.548 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.573 in central Newfoundland and $1.556 in western Newfoundland.

In Churchill Falls, the maximum price of Labrador gas reaches $1.639. It's $1.614 in western Labrador, and $1.508 in central Labrador.

Diesel increases by 2.3 cents per litre on the island with a 4.4-cent increase in Labrador.

Heating fuel will also see an increase across the board.

Furnace oil increased by 1.96 cents per litre and stove oil increases by 1.96 cents on the island while bumping up by 3.79 cents per litre in Labrador.

Propane increases by 3.1 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

