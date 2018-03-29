Fuel prices rise again in N.L., with gas seeing 0.9-cent increase
The prices of all types of fuels are on the rise across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday.
The Public Utilities Board increased the price of gasoline slightly by 0.9 cents per litre from last week. A litre of self-serve gas can cost no more than $1.548 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.573 in central Newfoundland and $1.556 in western Newfoundland.
In Churchill Falls, the maximum price of Labrador gas reaches $1.639. It's $1.614 in western Labrador, and $1.508 in central Labrador.
Diesel increases by 2.3 cents per litre on the island with a 4.4-cent increase in Labrador.
Heating fuel will also see an increase across the board.
Furnace oil increased by 1.96 cents per litre and stove oil increases by 1.96 cents on the island while bumping up by 3.79 cents per litre in Labrador.
Propane increases by 3.1 cents per litre.
The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?