Unscheduled price adjustment sees diesel, furnace and stove oil decrease sharply in price across N.L.

Furnace oil, stove oil and diesel saw a steep decline in price Friday morning across Newfoundland and Labrador. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Diesel, furnace oil and stove oil decreased dramatically in price overnight on Friday.

The Public Utilities Board says the cause of the steep decline is because of the change in the average benchmark price of the products since the scheduled adjustment a day ago and it's attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the fuels in New York.

The price of diesel dropped by up 18.4 cents per lite across the province meaning customers are paying $2.29 on the Avalon Peninsula, $2.31 on the Burin Peninsula, $2.32 in central Newfoundland, $2.33 in the Springdale area, between $2.30 and $2.31 on the west coast and between $2.31 and $2.33 on the Northern Peninsula.

Furnace oil also saw a sharp decrease in price by 15.93 cents per litre.

Stove heating oil fell by 9.88 cents per litre on the island and 18.14 cents per litre in western Labrador and Churchill Falls.

Propane and regular gas were unaffected.

