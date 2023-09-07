Most fuel types see decrease in price across N.L., diesel still hovering above $2 in majority of province

The majority of fuel types fell in price across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday. Propane saw the only increase. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The price of gasoline in Newfoundland and Labrador dropped slightly — 0.8 cents per litre — Thursday morning in the Public Utilities Board's weekly scheduled adjustment.

All other fuel types also decreased in price except for propane, which increased by 1.3 cents per litre.

Diesel fell by 3.3 cents per litre on the island and 3.6 cents per litre in western Labrador and Churchill Falls.

Diesel is still hovering above $2 per litre in every region of the province except for Central Labrador where it's now $1.95.

Furnace heating oil decreased by 2.85 cents per litre, with prices ranging from $1.40 on the Avalon to $1.57 on the island's south coast.

Stove heating oil also dropped by 2.85 cents per litre in most places, but even further at 3.18 cents per litre in western Labrador and Churchill Falls. Prices for that fuel range from $1.45 to $1.63.

