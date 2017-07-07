2nd surprise adjustment of the week sees drop in diesel, furnace and stove oil prices in much of N.L.

Diesel decreased by nine cents per litre on Saturday. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

In another surprise fuel price adjustment — the second of the week — diesel, furnace and stove oil decreased Saturday, following a drop in gas prices on Friday.

Diesel is seeing a nine-cent drop at the pumps.

In Newfoundland, a litre of diesel now costs now $1.94 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.96 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.97 in central Newfoundland, $2 on the Connaigre Peninsula, $1.95 in the Corner Brook area and $1.96 to $1.98 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, diesel costs $2.56 in the Straits, $2.61 in the south, $2.17 in central, $2.01 in western, $2.03 in Churchill Falls and $2.41 in the coastal north.

Furnace oil decreased by 7.76 cents per litre.

Stove heating oil also decreased by 7.76 cents per litre on the island and 6.12 cents per litre in western Labrador and Churchill Falls.

Friday's unscheduled adjustment lowered the price of gasoline by 9.9 cents a litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

