N.L. French school district's plan aims to have all children back in class

Newfoundland and Labrador's French school district has released its back-to-school plan, which aims to have all students back in classrooms after Labour Day, although the board's director of education says nothing in the document is set in stone.

The plan outlines three scenarios for students' instruction, depending on the spread of COVID-19. If the board needs to, it will move to a mix of virtual and in-class instruction, or even an entirely online scenario, but not as of Sept. 9, when it plans to reopen all six of its schools in full.

"The first plan is almost a normal return to class, but with health measures," said Kim Christianson, the director of education for the Conseil scolaire francophone provincial de Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador, on Wednesday.

Those measures include as much physical distancing as possible and enhanced cleaning measures, such as required hand sanitizing upon entering the building and each classroom.

Although students will not be required to wear a mask while in class, they will be allowed to, and masks will be required of older students and staff when moving through communal spaces like washrooms and hallways.

The plan was released Tuesday afternoon, more than a week after the English plan was unveiled. Christianson said much of the delay has been due to constant tweaks being made, as the district is emphasizing flexibility.

I believe we are well prepared, as well as we can. It may not be perfect. - Kim Christianson

"There has been so many changes, sometimes on a daily basis, and we are open to any changes that are required," she said.

"We don't want this to be the last document, so we even encourage staff not to print it, because we are expecting some changes, and if needed we will adapt and modify the document and release it as soon as we can."

Christianson said any revisions will be posted on the district's website and parents and staff alerted.

The district has received provincial government funding to order the appropriate technology in case of a shift to online learning, she said, and all necessary equipment for cleaning is in place.

"I believe we are well prepared, as well as we can. It may not be perfect," she said.

Kim Christianson, director of education for the provincial French school district, says teachers shouldn't print off the plan as it is subject to change. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/CBC)

Busing plan

All students will be required to wear masks on buses, as will bus drivers.

The French district does share some buses with its English counterpart, and while the English district has had to cut 6,000 students from its routes in order to accommodate physical distancing aboard buses, Christianson said she didn't expect that to affect French students.

"We don't share that many buses, so that makes it easier for us," she said.

The district will brief its principals on Thursday and Friday, and Department of Health staff will also be present to answer questions and work through details.

She said busing is on the table for that meeting, and those policies could change.

"If we identify that there are buses that, for some reason will not be able to respect the guidelines, than of course we will have to stagger the times and there may be different hours for pickup," she said.

Similar to the English plan, each student in the district will receive a reusable mask, and teachers and staff will receive two.

Notre-Dame-du-Cap closed in March 2019 due to safety issues, but is set to reopen in September. (Radio-Canada)

Teacher vacancies, school reopening

While teacher recruitment has been an ongoing issue for the district, Christianson said heading into September they've been able to fill most positions, and any teachers coming from outside Atlantic Canada have either completed the necessary quarantine or will do so before heading to class.

However, one teaching position is still vacant in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, as well as two on the Port au Port Peninsula.

"It's unfortunate when you can't fill those positions, but we are trying to recruit," she said, adding a human resource manager has been hired to oversee those issues.

Students on the Port au Port Peninsula will also be able to return to Notre-Dame-Du-Cap, the kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Cape St. George that had to close in March 2019 after an engineering report said it was no longer safe for students to be in.

The price tag to fix the school was estimated at almost $300,000.

In a press release, the district said the necessary work has been done to the building, and credited school staff as well as a team of volunteers for getting the premises "completed in an exceptional time frame" in time for September's school start.

Those 50 or so students and staff had temporarily been relocated to the English school across the street.

