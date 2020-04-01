Free flu vaccination clinics opening across N.L. Wednesday

Flu vaccination clinics will open across the province Wednesday. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Free flu vaccination clinics will start opening across Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, flu shots will be administered only by an appointment made at least 24 hours in advance. Appointments can be made online, or by phone: 709-273-3904 or 1-833-951-3904.

There will be 124 clinics open across the province — 26 in the Eastern Health region, 36 in the Central Health region, 33 in the Western Health region and 29 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Pharmacists and physicians can administer the vaccine for free, but rules vary depending on the location. Some pharmacies allow walk-in patients to get a flu shot, while others require an appointment. Pharmacists can only administer flu shots only to people five years old and older.

"What you'll see with this year's flu program is a whole variety of health care providers administering flu shots. It won't just be nurses, it won't just be physicians," Health Minister John Haggie told reporters on Tuesday.

"From a universal point of view, you'll see paramedics, advanced-care paramedics, primary-care paramedics involved as well and licenced practical nurses. So we aim to get to 85 per cent of the population with this year's flu program."

Haggie said reaching 85 per cent of the province's population with a flu shot is an ambitious goal, but he thinks it's doable.

Health Minister John Haggie says over 8,000 people have already booked an appointment for a flu shot using the provincial government's online booking tool. The website went live on Monday. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The health minister said so far 8,533 people have booked an appointment online, with the website only coming online on Monday. Haggie said he's expecting a heavy demand on that resource, with a call centre as a backup or for those who don't have access to the Internet.

"It's a very speedy process," he said. "We don't see that as a challenge. The clinics that have been announced at the moment are the initial group, and as the season evolves those locations, and sites and times, will also evolve to move through the RHAs geographically to meet the demand."

Screening process

Those getting the shot must go through COVID-19 screening questions and are required to wear a mask. The public is not permitted to wait inside the clinic until 10 minutes before their appointment.

People who have or are recovering from COVID-19 can still receive a flu shot, but should book an appointment only after their isolation period is complete or if they are cleared by public health officials.

Dr. David Allison, medical officer of health with Eastern Health, told CBC News the added danger of further complicating potential COVID-19 conditions is just another reason to get a shot.

Dr. David Allison, medical officer of health with Eastern Health, says getting a flu shot this year will help in the prevention of complicating potential COVID-19 cases. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"You can get very ill from influenza. It spreads very easily, many of the same ways that COVID can spread, and we want to keep people well and doing the best they can," he said.

"Interestingly we may see a little less influenza because people are social distancing, because they're wearing masks and so. But it's still something we need to worry about."

Allison said the province has 400,000 vaccinations ready to go this year. He said the main clinic in St. John's, at 50 Mundy Pond Rd., can handle about 1,000 shots per day, but will slowly open to about 800 people in the first few days to allow new staff to settle in.

Roughly 157,970 people across the province received a flu shot last year.

Health authorities will be administering the vaccine to residents in long-term and personal-care homes, home support clients unable to attend a clinic, in-patients at acute care centres, people in correctional facilities and clients admitted to mental health and addictions treatment.

The vaccine will also be offered to students between grades 4 and 12. Parental consent will be needed to administer the shot.