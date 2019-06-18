N.L. francophone school board director's travel costs top $100K in 3 years

The executive director of Newfoundland and Labrador's francophone school board, Kim Christianson, spent more than $100,000 in travel expenses between 2017 and 2019, according to hundreds of pages of records detailing luxury hotel stays and business class airline tickets.

The Conseil scolaire francophone provincial (CSFP) says it has "complete confidence" in Christianson's "integrity and honesty," noting she "transformed the school board and improved its performance" since her hiring in late 2016.

But Education Minister Tom Osborne has requested a review of Christianson's travel costs by the province's comptroller general.

Christianson also drew criticism from the minister after she moved to Ontario at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to be closer to family and did not return to the province, despite written and verbal requests from the Department of Education to return to work at the board's head office in St. John's.

$410 hotel room

In total, Radio-Canada obtained 40 travel authorization forms for Christianson, giving the go-ahead for $108,000 in travel, including $89,100 in out-of-province travel, between August 2017 and November 2019.

Receipts obtained by Radio-Canada show she stayed at least eight times at Toronto's Ritz-Carlton, including one five-night stay that cost $1,500. In July 2018, the bill for a one-night stay at the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa came to $410. A night at Montreal's Hotel Bonaventure cost $353.

CBC News requested an interview with Christianson and board chair Brian Lee, but was directed to board vice-president Michael Clair, who spoke on their behalf.

Clair said Christianson only stayed at luxury hotels "for specific meetings or conferences with the executive directors of other school boards," or when stays came to "a similar cost."

Expenses reasonable and travel necessary, says board

The board explained in a statement that all CSFP travel aims to advance French first-language education, including recruiting hard-to-find francophone teachers. It added that until recently, the CSFP didn't have an employee dedicated to human resources management, meaning Christianson had to travel for recruitment fairs and to meet the deans of education faculties at francophone universities.

"If you ask me, the expenses we incurred are very reasonable. Like I said, if we want to reduce expenses, we could keep Ms. Christianson at her desk, here in St. John's, and we'd save lots of money. But what would that achieve?" Clair said in an interview in French.

"I'm not happy that hotels charge $400 per night, but it's the price they set and the event is happening there," he said, adding that a "minority" of travel costs were covered by other agencies, such as Canadian Heritage.

Copies of Air Canada tickets also show that Christianson travelled in business class at least six times on school board business. The provincial Treasury Board's policy on work travel stipulates business class travel must be approved by the minister of education, which did not take place.

But Clair said that Christianson "respects Treasury Board rules" and "only accepted business class tickets when these were not more expensive or when she received an upgrade from the airline."

The Treasury Board's transportation policy also indicates workers "will normally be required to rent compact or sub-compact vehicles except where, with the approval of the deputy minister, a larger vehicle is required." Receipts show Christianson rented SUVs such as an Audi Q5, a Chevrolet Tahoe, a Toyota 4Runner and a GMC Terrain.

Another receipt, from November 2017, shows the CSFP paid $1,036 to repair the front bumper of a Chevrolet Silverado in Dorval, Quebec. The school board said this truck was "the only vehicle available, and unfortunately, the board's insurance didn't cover this incident" and that "for safety reasons, renting larger vehicles was preferable and very often done at comparable cost."

Minister asks for review by comptroller general

In a letter sent Wednesday, the education minister formally requested a review into the expenditures by the comptroller general. Two auditors have seen been assigned to the investigation.

"There are times that there are no hotel rooms available other than a higher priced room or there are times that there are a shortage of rental vehicles. But that is absolutely the exception, not the general rule. So, you know, these expenditures certainly seem to be concerning," said Osborne, who has discussed the matter with board chair Brian Lee.

"The investigation by the comptroller general will determine the next steps and whether or not the expenditures were acceptable and within Treasury Board guidelines."

PC Party education critic Barry Petten said government needs to go further. Asked what he would do if were in Osborne's place, Petten said, "Bring in legislation to take the powers from the board and get it in order."

Petten said he'd like the proposed changes to affect both of the province's school boards, which are currently independent bodies, to allow more oversight from government.

With Christianson working from home in Ontario, Osborne said no date has been set for her return, despite the repeated requests she return to the province.

The CSFP, meanwhile, has repeatedly indicated Christianson is fulfilling all her responsibilities while working out of province and will return when it is safe to travel.

