In wake of historic forest fires, N.L. pondering fix for damaged water bomber to bolster fleet

This summer's devastating forest fires in central Newfoundland — the worst in decades — have prompted the provincial government to hold off on its plans to sell off a damaged water bomber.

Transportation Minister Elvis Loveless says officials are now re-evaluating their options and could instead decide to fix the aircraft and put it back into service.

"With the challenges of climate change and the forest fires this past summer, I think it's kind of brought that to a level where we need to have, and I think it's necessary, I think the conversation is necessary," Loveless told CBC News in an interview.

The ongoing review and discussions could take six to 12 months, Loveless said.

The water bomber in question was damaged in September 2018, when it hit a rock while fighting a fire on the Burin Peninsula.

Insurance wasn't an option to cover repairs, because a previous crash in the fleet saw the deductible shoot up to $10 million — roughly the same as the estimated repair bill.

The water bomber fleet has been down to four aircraft ever since.

At a legislative committee in May, Loveless said, "The four has certainly met our needs."

But now he acknowledges that it's worth examining whether the fifth plane should be repaired and returned to service.

"We think it's warranted that we have further discussion on what we will actually do with that unit No. 5," Loveless said.

PCs raise questions about water bomber in House

Tory MHA Loyola O'Driscoll raised the issue in the House of Assembly.

"It's been over four years since our province's fifth water bomber was damaged. Labradorians continue to request a dedicated plane," O'Driscoll said in question period Thursday.

"We all saw the issues in central Newfoundland this summer when other provinces came to our assistance. If the minister has no intentions to fix the aircraft, why is he letting it rot away?"

A forest fire in central Newfoundland forced the closure of the the Bay d'Espoir Highway in early August. The fire, south of Bishop's Falls, is shown in a handout photo from the provincial government. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador/The Canadian Press)

Government officials indicated at a legislative committee in May that they planned to sell the damaged aircraft this fiscal year.

The Department of Transportation's financial estimates show $22 million in potential revenue linked to any sale.

But according to Loveless, that process is now on hold.

