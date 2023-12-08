Expect fewer international students in wake of raised income requirements, advocate says

Jawad Chowdhury, director of campaigns for Memorial University’s students’ union, says fewer international students will likely come to Canada because of higher income requirements. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

An international student at Memorial University in St. John's says federal changes to the amount of required income for international students will provide transparency on what is needed to live in Canada but will also likely reduce the number of students who choose to study in the country.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced new rules Thursday that will increase the amount of money that prospective international students will need to study in Canada.

As a way to cut down on fraudulent applications, Miller said, students will need to show they have access to $20,635 instead of $10,000.

Jawad Chowdhury, executive director of campaigns for Memorial University's student union, said the move is a big step toward being open and transparent with students looking to study in Canada, but cautioned that many cannot afford the more than $80,000 that a four-year program would require.

"We're no longer promising students something that they can afford [when they actually] can't afford housing and, you know, groceries and all the necessities that you need," Chowdhury said.

"But on the flip side, I also think it's going to significantly reduce the amount of international students coming into Canada."

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller announced Ottawa will require foreigners applying to study in Canada to have double the amount of funds currently required on Thursday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Chowdhury said he has seen rental charges for some properties in the St. John's area nearly triple since he came to the city around 2018. Tuition has also increased in recent years, fuelled by a $68.4-million budget cut to Memorial by the Newfoundland and Labrador government. As a consequence, fees for international students have increased.

Ottawa also announced it is winding down a policy that lengthened the time that graduating international students could work in Canada without an employment visa.

A cap of 20 work hours per week for studying international students is set to come back into effect in the new year.

Miller said the federal government is reviewing the 20-hour figure but suggested that keeping the cap at 40 hours may keep students from focusing on their studies.

Chowdhury said he'd like to see international students retain the ability to work full-time hours, as it is often required to keep students in Canada.

"A lot of international students over the past year have gotten managerial positions, have gotten supervisor positions that require them to stay … permanent and full time," he said.

"We don't want international students losing those positions because there's a reduction in their work hours."

'Canada needs students,' says job recruiter

Meanwhile, a recruiter based in N.L. who often works with international students says Miller's announcement cannot be the only action taken to address Canada's labour needs.

Wanda Cuff-Young, vice-president of operations at the international recruiting agency Work Global Canada, said the announcement of additional funds needed is a good step forward to combat fraud but she wonders if doubling the amount of money needed all at once is too much to handle right away.

Wanda Cuff-Young is vice-president of Work Global Canada, a recruiting agency that works with international students in Canada. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"Maybe it could have been phased in," Cuff-Young said. "Canada needs students."

A key focus of Miller's announcement was Canada wanting to crack down on what he called "puppy mills" — institutions that accept and bring in international students to Canada without providing a legitimate educational experience.

Cuff-Young said these kinds of institutions are more common in larger provinces like Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia but added they also don't teach programs that would provide stable work for students.

"In my 15 years of doing this work in Atlantic Canada, I've never been asked to supply anyone with a supply chain manager," she said.

"They're teaching programs and giving false hopes to students that there's a future in this sort of course. And I think this is where some of these adjustments need to be reviewed. The programming needs to be adjusted."

Cuff-Young said many employers are searching for tradespeople and early-childhood educators. She hopes more will be done to ensure people coming to Canada can be trained in positions the country will need moving forward.

"We want it to work, and we want to grow this country in the right way."

WATCH | Ottawa hikes saving requirements for international students: International students will need $20K in the bank to get visas Duration 2:00 The federal government is set to more than double the amount of money international students need in the bank to obtain a visa — $20,000, in addition to paying for travel and tuition — in order to cover the rising costs of living in Canada.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.