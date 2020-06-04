Get your hooks and lines ready, the food fishery will go ahead for 39 days this summer

The recreational summer food fishery will go ahead for 39 days this year, despite public health restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

If you're hoping to catch a few cod this summer, you're in luck — the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans says the summer food fishery will be open for 39 days in 2020.

In a release Thursday, DFO said the fishery will be open Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays for 10 weeks, beginning July 4 and ending Sept. 7.

Fishing is permitted only from one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset.

Each person is limited to five groundfish per day, up to a maximum of 15 per boat when three or more people are fishing. There's no requirement for licences or tags.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says people are allowed to catch five fish per day. (DFO/Twitter)

Seamus O'Regan, minister of natural resources and St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP, shared the news during an oil and gas announcement Thursday morning, saying he's happy the fishery can continue in spite of the pandemic.

"I think this is really good news for a lot of communities in the province, a lot of families — I think this is something they can do together. It's a great tradition of ours; I think it's marvellous that it's going to continue even given this year."

O'Regan said people will still be expected to follow provincial public health rules while fishing.

DFO encourages people to follow safe boating practices and check weather and sea conditions before heading out on the water.

The federal department also says provisions will continue to allow disabled or visually impaired people to designate someone to catch their daily limit of fish. DFO said forms and more information will be available on its website soon.

A fall fishery will also run for nine days, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.

