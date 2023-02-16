The St. John's 'flyer fella' is cutting your grocery bill, one tweet at a time
Chris Donovan is tweeting the best grocery deals in St. John's, and racking up followers in the process
You may know him as St. John's grocery guy. The deals dude. The flyer fella. Or maybe you just know him as the guy on Twitter who shares lists of the city's best grocery sales.
Either way, Chris Donovan is just happy knowing that his hobby is helping save people money.
You can find Donovan on Twitter as TheFlyerFella, where every week he posts a list, of city's best grocery sales. He includes all the major grocery stores, from Dominion to Wal-Mart to Colemans. And with food prices soaring, Donovan's lists have become an essential guide for many shoppers.
How much could you save if you went shopping with Donovan's lists in hand? Click the video below to find out.
"It just feels great to help in a small way," said Donovan. "People have wrote me saying they take screen-shots and give it to relatives who are not on social media."
Donovan says he stared checking grocery flyers out of sheer boredom during the pandemic. But his Twitter account has exploded with thousands of new followers in the past few months.
"The amount of interest really goes to show you how many people are struggling with the price of groceries, and the time to even look for the best deals. Because often people don't have it," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?