The St. John's 'flyer fella' is cutting your grocery bill, one tweet at a time

You may know him as St. John's grocery guy. The deals dude. The flyer fella. Or maybe you just know him as the guy on Twitter who shares lists of the city's best grocery sales.

Either way, Chris Donovan is just happy knowing that his hobby is helping save people money.

You can find Donovan on Twitter as TheFlyerFella, where every week he posts a list, of city's best grocery sales. He includes all the major grocery stores, from Dominion to Wal-Mart to Colemans. And with food prices soaring, Donovan's lists have become an essential guide for many shoppers.

How much could you save if you went shopping with Donovan's lists in hand? Click the video below to find out.

He's combing the grocery flyers so you don't have to: meet Chris Donovan Duration 3:24 Every week, Chris Donovan reads the grocery flyers front to back, then shares a list of the best deals on Twitter. With food prices soaring, Donovan's social media star is rising too.

"It just feels great to help in a small way," said Donovan. "People have wrote me saying they take screen-shots and give it to relatives who are not on social media."

Donovan says he stared checking grocery flyers out of sheer boredom during the pandemic. But his Twitter account has exploded with thousands of new followers in the past few months.

"The amount of interest really goes to show you how many people are struggling with the price of groceries, and the time to even look for the best deals. Because often people don't have it," he said.

