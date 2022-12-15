With flu cases soaring in N.L., health professionals urge public to get vaccinated immediately

Retired public health physician Dr. Catherine Donovan says people should get a flu vaccination immediately to protect themselves and others. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador doctors say residents should be getting vaccinated against influenza immediately as the province surpasses its previous peaks in cases dating back as far as 2014.

According to the latest weekly influenza report, the province recorded more confirmed cases in a single week than any previous report in the last six years.

Hospitalizations more than doubled in the Week 48 report, with 62 cases reported for this flu season so for. Of those, 12 have been admitted to intensive care.

"The numbers out there right now are saying very clearly that people should be getting vaccinated and getting vaccinated as soon as possible," said retired public health physician Dr. Catherine Donovan, also an associate professor at Memorial University.

"Certainly this is a very different year than we've ever experienced."

Right now, fewer than one in four people in the province have had this year's flu shot.

The province recorded 148 cases in the first week of December alone.

"I think it does suggest that it's going to be a longer season than we've ever had and probably more severe, for sure," Donovan said.

The increase in respiratory viruses throughout Newfoundland and Labrador recently prompted the province's top doctor to issue a public service announcement.

Pharmacist Keith Bailey says he hopes more people will get a flu shot this year than usually do in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

In a video posted to the provincial government's social media platforms, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald asked the public to take steps to protect themselves, their family members and the public. That includes getting a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible.

"Vaccination is the best defence against influenza. Stay home when you are sick," Fitzgerald says in the video.

Hoping for greater uptake, says pharmacist

Keith Bailey, pharmacist and owner of pharmacies in Shoppers Drug Marts on LeMarchant Road in St. John's and Conception Bay South, said flu season has been "a bit of a different beast" this year.

"We started off in the middle of October and it was a little slower than usual, maybe. Through November, it was normal, I would say. In the last two or three weeks we've seen a late surge in people looking for flu vaccines, which we don't normally see," he said.

"Normally by early December it's starting to peter away."

Bailey said flu shot uptake in Newfoundland and Labrador is historically low but over the last two weeks he's seeing more people who are worried about their health. The early surge in October, he said, is generally seniors and health professionals.

"Rates of 20 or 25 per cent are somewhat normal in Newfoundland. Other parts of the country do get up to 40 to 50 per cent of people vaccinated," Bailey said.

Bailey said he and other health professionals hope N.L. will reach a 40 per cent vaccination rate this year.

"Reducing the barrier, however we do it, is probably the best route," he said.

