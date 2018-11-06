Softer shade of red, as N.L. adjusts deficit projection

Finance Minister Tom Osborne is seen speaking with reporters outside the House of Assembly earlier this month. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's financial position has improved since last spring, although the revised deficit still stands at $547 million, Finance Minister Tom Osborne said Tuesday.

Eight months ago, the government had expected to carry a deficit for this fiscal year of $683 million.

Osborne is presenting details of the annual fall fiscal update at Confederation Building, including updated data on the targets that the Liberal government set in its budget.

The price of oil continues to be an influential factor in the government's treasury.

When the budget was tabled in late March, the government was forecasting Brent crude to trade at an average price of $63 US per barrel.

Since then, Brent — a North Sea crude that is a benchmark for the Newfoundland and Labrador industry, because of its similarity to the oil produced here — has traded well above that mark, peaking above $86 US earlier this month.

In a briefing Tuesday, the Department of Finance said every extra dollar on the price of oil translates into provincial revenue of $19.9 million.

The government was also banking on the Canadian dollar trading at 79 cents US. For the most part, the loonie has traded slightly lower than that. The government now is pegging the dollar at 77 cents.

Finance officials noted that every time the dollar drops a cent, there's an improvement to the provincial treasury of $19.5 million.

