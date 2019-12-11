Province's fiscal update coming today

Finance Minister Tom Osborne is set to release an update on the province's finances at later today.

Osborne said earlier this week the deficit reduction levy will be on its way out at the end of 2019.

That levy was brought in back in 2016, when the province's deficit was around $2 billion.

Osborne said the deficit is now around $600 million annually.

Media will attend a technical briefing on the report at 11:30 a.m., with the details to be released at noon.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador