Snow way! Newfoundland set to see first major snowstorm of the season Thursday

Parts of Newfoundland are getting ready for the first major snowstorm of the year on Thursday. (Ashley Brauweiler)

The holidays may be just a couple of weeks away, but we're sure many residents of Newfoundland and Labrador don't want to see a winter wonderland outside their window for at least another little while. Unfortunately, that won't be the case Thursday.

Special weather statements are in place from Environment Canada across eastern Newfoundland, the Bay of Exploits and the Connaigre region, where 25-35 centimetres of snow could fall by the end of Thursday.

The snow will come with wind gusts between 90 and 100 km/h, which Environment Canada says have the potential to bring damage and pounding surf to the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas as the snow exits.

According to CBC N.L. meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler, totals will depend on how the system tracks in the next day or so, but snow will likely start in the early morning and become heavy by mid-Thursday morning.

"It could change over to some sort of wintry precipitation for a good chunk of the Avalon … ice pellets,or freezing rain, and then even over to rain at some point," she said. "And then after that, the winds will really ramp up, especially for eastern Newfoundland."

Watching Thurs weather closely. There is still a few things to iron out. The Avalon still has the potential to change over to some sort of wintry mix at some point in the afternoon. Stay tuned! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/UJdLXt36cS">pic.twitter.com/UJdLXt36cS</a> —@a_brauweiler

Areas of central Newfoundland could see more than 20 centimetres of snow Thursday, while western Newfoundland will likely see 15 centimetres at most with winds of around 60 to 80 km/h.

"The snow will be heavy … right through the afternoon, and than this should end. All of the snow, whether it's snow or snow/rain or ice pellet mixture, should end by Friday morning," Brauweiler said.

So make sure your shovels or snowblowers are ready, get those winter tires on and prepare to see something like this video on the news tomorrow.… Because as the CBC's Zach Goudie showed us last year, we've got snow stories down to a science.