With focus on in-person learning, students return to schools for 1st day of classes across N.L.

Most elementary, junior high and high school students across Newfoundland and Labrador are returning to class Wednesday. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Schools in Newfoundland and Labrador are bustling again Wednesday with most elementary through high school students returning to class for the 2022-23 school year.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is focused on making this year as normal as possible after 2½ years of disruptions, uncertainty among staff and students and new rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elizabeth Churchill, principal at Elizabeth Park Elementary in Paradise, was busy making final preparations Wednesday ahead of the early morning rush.

"This never gets old. I have had many first days of school but it's always the same; exciting, butterflies in the stomach, but still exciting," Churchill told CBC News from her school's parking lot ahead of the first day of classes.

"A lot goes into this moment as it does every day in school.... It takes a lot of people to be ready for this moment. Everyone inside is so eager to greet all the little ones."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced administrators to change teaching strategies on the fly, from in-person to virtual learning and back again. Masks, cohorts and social distancing made for challenging schools years.

In August, the school district said students, teachers and staff at K-12 schools would be encouraged — but not required — to wear masks this year.

In May, the provincial government dropped its mask requirements in schools after the Victoria Day long weekend. At the time, the Education Department said a mask mandate could be reintroduced based on the number of illness-related absences.

The department says its priority will be to maintain in-person learning. While students, teachers and staff should stay home if they are sick, people with mild COVID-19 symptoms related to other known causes — such as a runny nose due to allergies or a lingering cough from a prior illness — can attend classes.

This year, Churchill said, she's hoping for smooth sailing and most importantly keeping students in the classroom.

"I think it's important to talk to children and recognize that every one of us are feeling different this morning and that's OK," she said.

"With our disruption from the pandemic we're going to really focus on reconnecting with each other, being able to freely move around our school and mix with our friends. ... We're just going to take this day to enjoy it, reconnect, talk about our summer and bring back our experience together."

Classrooms are ready to welcome back students at schools across Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Paige Benoit was entering her first day of Grade 6 on Wednesday. She told CBC News she spent a lot of time this summer in her family's backyard swimming pool — which she says will be taken down next week — but is excited to reunite with her friends.

"I haven't seen my friends in a really long time. ... I'm probably going to hug them, say 'how was your summer, how have you been,'" said Benoit.

As for starting her final year at her current school, she said she's looking forward to the tougher challenge.

"I really like math. I think I'm good at it. Most people don't like math but I do," she said.

Shoring up safety

Meanwhile, the Department of Education says all classrooms and most common areas in the province's schools have air filtration and purification systems, which were installed last year. Junior high and high school students will continue to be able to use laptops for at-home instruction if needed.

In August, the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association said issues such as class size and composition, crowding, and ventilation and air quality in school buildings will remain matters of importance for the union as the school year begins.

The towns of Conception Bay South and Paradise are both reminding people — especially drivers — to stay safe.

C.B.S. is reminding motorists to reduce speeds to a maximum of 30 km/h when driving through school areas. The speed limit is in effect between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The school zones include Topsail Elementary, Villanova Junior High, Holy Spirit High School, St. George's Elementary, Frank Roberts Junior High, Queen Elizabeth High School, St. Edward's, Admiral's Academy and Upper Gullies Elementary.

Paradise is bringing back its crossing guards in school zones along with deploying its municipal enforcement officers to monitor school areas during opening and dismissal times.

In a media release, the town said tickets will be issued for any infractions, including parking. The town is also working with the RNC for patrols and to report incidents of speeding and dangerous driving.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador