'The science is there': N.L. firefighter advocates for more cancer insurance coverage

Jim O'Toole was diagnosed with kidney cancer and melanoma in 2018. (Submitted by Jim O'Toole)

For a little over 20 years, Jim O'Toole has been a firefighter with the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

It's a job he loves.

"It's been a great career. I can't say anything negative. I've enjoyed every morning that I've gotten up to go to work over the last 20 years," said O'Toole.

But in 2018, his life changed, after getting two medical diagnoses in five months.

First, kidney cancer. Then melanoma, a type of skin cancer — something O'Toole still deals with today.

He isn't the only firefighter with this story.

Paul Demers is director of the Occupational Cancer Research Centre in Toronto, and works to research firefighters' cancer risk.





Possible causes come from exposure to smoke and gases from fires, and to asbestos in old buildings, but also from 24-hour shifts, says Demers.

"Firefighters now are much better protected than they were in the past. There actually is equipment that will provide them with oxygen and will prevent them from breathing in things," he said.

"At the end of a fire, often firefighters have to remove their masks to breathe easier, and sometimes there's still different types of gases … in the air."

According to Demers, firefighters' cancer risk has been the subject of about 50 different studies, but said it's still difficult to make generalizations.

"Depending upon what's being burned, that smoke can contain different things. It's not necessarily the same for every fire," he said.

"We often look at the number of years people have spent fighting fires. But some firefighters work at stations where they only rarely go out for a fire," said Demers. "Some firefighters fight industrial fires, which are … much more complex and scary."

Paul Demers is director of the Occupational Cancer Research Centre in Toronto. Demers says it's hard to determine what a firefighter's risk of getting cancer is because many factors have to be taken into account. (Submitted by Paul Demers)

Colon, prostate and testicular cancer, but also melanoma and mesothelioma, a cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, are more commonly seen in studies of cancer in firefighters, said Demers.

O'Toole's kidney cancer is covered under provincial legislation, but his melanoma wasn't — until he fought and won to get it for himself.

That coverage is something he wants for others now.

O'Toole, who is also a member of the International Association of Firefighters, has been advocating for compensation since 2006, long before his own diagnosis.

In 2017, it yielded results when legislation to cover 11 cancers as work-related injuries for firefighters came into effect, allowing them to seek wage-loss benefits, medical aids and other benefits through WorkplaceNL.

Health-care costs arising from treatment are covered by MCP.

Both Manitoba and the Yukon recently updated their legislation to include more types of cancer in their coverage — both now cover 19 work-related cancers for firefighters.

In Manitoba, a firefighter's cancer is now also assumed to be caused by their job, unless the opposite is proven.

While Newfoundland and Labrador isn't at the bottom of the list, only New Brunswick and Nova Scotia currently cover fewer types of cancer — 10 and six respectively.

O'Toole wants four more types of cancer including cervical, ovarian and prostate cancer, along with heart injury occurring during or within 24 hours of an emergency call, to be covered in the province.

The government is reviewing the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, and the addition of four cancers and cardiac events was recommended in a final report in June 2021.

"The science is there, and now it's time that we get brought up to the rest of the country," said O'Toole.

"I'd like to see us be leaders in this, not always trying to play catch up like we've done in the past. I'd like to see us be out front and really be proud of our legislation."

Jim O'Toole is pushing to add compensation for four work-related cancers and cardiac injury to the list of 11 cancers that are already covered in N.L. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

There are currently about 5,900 volunteer and 450 career firefighters in the province, according to the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

Since 2017, 27 claims from both volunteer and career firefighters have been paid, according to WorkplaceNL, which refused to say how many claims have been rejected, stating privacy concerns due to the small number.

Among the accepted claims, kidney and lung cancer are the most common.

O'Toole doesn't think the number is reflective of firefighters with cancer and believes he knows why.

"There's still a lot of people throughout the province that don't even know the legislation exists. And I see it dealing with claims here, especially with retirees that I've been dealing with," said O'Toole.

O'Toole not only works to increase awareness of the legislation but also of the proper protection for firefighters.

"People need to know that cancer is affecting firefighters, and it doesn't matter whether you're a volunteer or career in this province," said O'Toole.

Jim O'Toole with his wife and children. O'Toole says work-related cancers don't just affect firefighters but also their families. (Submitted by Jim O'Toole)

O'Toole emphasizes the importance of following proper decontamination procedures, such as showering within an hour after a fire, or cleaning gear and the cabin of the truck.

And O'Toole's advocacy doesn't stop there.

With four firefighters from B.C. and Ontario, he is starting a charitable organization as an affiliate of the Canadian Firefighter Cancer Support Network, a U.S. non-profit organization, to support firefighters and their families in Canada.

"I've been affected by it. And I see what it does and I've dealt with families who've lost loved ones to this, so you see how they're affected," said O'Toole.

"It really pushes me every day."



Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador