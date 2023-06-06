You might hate it, but Newfoundland's wet start to summer is a dream for forest firefighters

Jeff Motty, provincial forest fire duty officer for Newfoundland and Labrador, says the spring's wet weather has given provincial firefighting staff a break. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The weather for most of Newfoundland and Labrador has been nothing to write home about so far in June — but for the provincial forest fire duty officer Jeff Motty, it has been a blessing.

That's not to say things have been slow in the province.

"In actual fact we had a really busy spring fire season this year. That's kept our fire staff busy up until recently where they've got a break," Motty said Tuesday.

Other parts of Canada — Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Nova Scotia — have been pushing back against devastating blazes for weeks.

Motty said the break for N.L.'s forest fire staff has allowed them to redeploy resources to help other provinces.

Three staff members were sent to Alberta, with one already returning home and two coming home on Wednesday.

A 12-person crew is in Nova Scotia to help battle massive fires that have displaced thousands of people. Four water bombers were also deployed over the last week. Two of those are returning to N.L. on Wednesday while another was redeployed to Quebec. All of those planes will be back in N.L. shortly for maintenance, Motty said.

"They're doing really well. They're performing well," he said. "All things are positive with that crew."

A forest fire continues to burn north of Sept-Îles on Quebec's North Shore. (Submitted by André Michel)

The fire risk in Newfoundland and Labrador is divided between the island and the Big Land. Assessments are completed three times a day to have the most up-to-the-minute information available.

Right now, Motty said, the risk in Newfoundland ranges from low to very low. But in western Labrador, a fire burning near the Quebec border has cut off the highway and rail line.

"As of yesterday there was a bit of rise in the fire risk in Labrador but they're going to get some much needed drizzle," Motty said.

"We do what we can where we can to help out. Just last year when we had a bad fire season, Quebec came to help us."

Motty said water bombers will be redeployed to help with the eastern Quebec fire. And with at least one positioned in the area, it's a short flight to western Labrador if the fire spreads.

"We've been partnering with all the provinces across Canada and the territories and agencies," he said.

"Many people think that once the fire season stops it's not busy in the fire program no more. That's when all the planning for next year starts and it starts immediately after the fire season."

