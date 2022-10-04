Furey, ministers to deliver update on cleanup of damage from post-tropical storm Fiona

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing an update at 1 p.m. NT on the cleanup effort for post-tropical storm Fiona. (Submitted by Cpl. Braden Trudeau)

Newfoundland and Labrador government officials are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. NT to provide an update about cleanup efforts in the wake of the destruction caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Premier Andrew Furey, Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless, Energy Minister Andrew Parsons and Public Safety Minister John Hogan will take questions from the media, and the news conference will be streamed on the government's social media channels.

Fiona passed over Atlantic Canada just over a week ago, causing massive damage along Newfoundland's southwest coast and causing the death of a woman who was swept out to sea.

Channel-Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button said Monday about 100 homes in his community have been destroyed or are no longer livable.

Button said he's been busy helping some people find temporary housing and is looking for longer-term arrangements for others as cleanup efforts in the community continue.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said the town's four schools reopened on Tuesday morning for students as planned.

Canadian military members are in the area this week to assist in cleanup and help check in on residents.

The Canadian Red Cross has also set up a new location for an emergency shelter for those displaced from their homes in the Channel-Port aux Basques area. The shelter opened Monday night at the St. James Anglican Church Hall.

