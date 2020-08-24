No deal: Provincial government ushers in essential service ferry schedule as of Tuesday morning

The provincial government is implementing its essential service ferry schedule effective Tuesday morning citing no deal has been struck between it and the Canadian Merchant Service Guild — the union representing the province's intraprovincial ferry captains.

Captains voted to strike earlier in August, calling for increased wages and a new contract which hasn't been in place since 2012.

The initial deadline was set for Aug. 21 at 3:30 p.m., but 15 minutes before government issued a media release saying the deadline had been pushed to Tuesday to allow a continuation of discussions between both sides.

The affected routes include:

Bell Island to Portugal Cove;

Ramea-Grey River-Burgeo;

Fogo Island-Change Islands-Farewell;

St. Brendan's to Burnside;

Long Island to Pilley's Island.

In a media release shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, the province said the Bell Island route will have two round trips departing Bell Island in the morning and two round trips departing Portugal Cove in the evening.

On the Ramea-Grey River-Burgeo route, there will be one round trip each day between Ramea and Burgeo. The ferry will travel to Grey River every Thursday, the first and third Tuesday of each month, and the fifth Tuesday of each month, if necessary.

The three remaining routes will have one round trip per day. The ferry will leave the island community in the morning and return in the evening, the province said.

The provincial government said trips for medical emergencies and for the transportation of dangerous goods will continue as necessary.

The department's other ferry routes, including its contracted ferry services, are not impacted.

More details on the essential ferry service schedule, including departure times, and information on all ferry services, is available online or by calling 1-833-NLFERRY.

Updates on ferry schedules are also available on nl511.ca and the NL 511 mobile app.

