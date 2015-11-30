Parents pointing to double standard over use of schools on voting day

A group of education advocates are fuming after the province's largest school board offered its gyms and auditoriums to Elections NL for voting activities — but won't let parents near those same facilities.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of School Councils complained publicly Wednesday night about the decision to set up polling stations inside district schools.

The federation's president, Don Coombs, points out the schools haven't hosted parents all year for parent-teacher conferences and aren't allowed to accompany their children at Kinderstart sessions.

Coombs said he'd been fielding angry calls from parents upset about missing after-school sports and breakfast clubs, wondering why they can't volunteer, but entire neighbourhoods can enter the premises to vote.

"The phone lines and emails haven't stopped," he said. "The parents are really, really upset."

Don Coombs is president of the N.L. Federation of School Councils. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The complaint prompted a response from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District Thursday afternoon.

Board chair Goronwy Price defended the decision to hand over facilities to Elections NL, saying the staggered stream of expected voters doesn't constitute a "gathering" in the same way a sporting event or conference would.

"This is not the same as typical in-school graduation events or sports activities involving larger groups of people gathering in a location for longer periods," Price said in a statement.

The board granted the use over just over 50 schools across the province, it said, many of them in locations without alternate facilities.

It noted in a statement the province's chief medical officer of health approved the use of schools for polling stations.

In a follow-up statement, the school board said it's not normal practice to consult the federation on the use of school infrastructure in particular. "That said, in hindsight, given we are operating in unprecedented times, a 'heads up' may have been appropriate," the statement conceded.

Coombs wonders, hopefully, whether a transmission-free election might gradually bring back the recreational use of schools.

"People are starting to ask questions," he said. "Why can't we do things if somebody else can do them?"

