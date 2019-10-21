N.L. voters kick off election day in Canada

As voters across Canada head to the polls today, those in Newfoundland and Labrador will be first in the country to cast their ballots.

The polls open in Newfoundland at 8:30 a.m. NT, and in most of Labrador at 8 a.m. AT. Polls will be open for 12 hours.

Voter information cards have been mailed to registered voters with information about where to cast a ballot. People will have to prove their identity and address; however, even without a photo ID or a voter card, people will still be able to vote by signing a declaration.

More information about where and how to vote is available on the Elections Canada website.

Brief visits from leaders and a 'foregone conclusion'

While Quebec and Ontario have been important battle grounds for the federal leaders, they've spent little of the 40-day campaign in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer both made quick campaign stops in the province.

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh visited St. John's prior to the start of the election in early September, while Green Party Leader Elizabeth May was in the province in late July.

The leaders efforts are a reflection of election results Memorial University political scientist Kelly Blidook has called "a foregone conclusion" for most of the province.

The Liberals took a clean sweep of Atlantic Canada in the 2015 election, including all seven seats in Newfoundland and Labrador. Yvonne Jones and Gudie Hutchings both coasted to victory with more than 70 per cent of the vote in their respective ridings.

Former NDP MP Jack Harris, left, and incumbent Liberal Nick Whalen will once again face off in St. John's East during the Oct. 21 federal election. (CBC)

The most hotly contested riding in the province will likely be St. John's East, where Liberal incumbent Nick Whalen and former New Democrat MP Jack Harris are anticipated to battle it out.

Whalen bested Harris by less than 1.5 percentage points in 2015 — a seat Harris held for the NDP in the 2008 and 2011 elections.

Trudeau, Scheer and Singh all spent their brief visits to the province in the St. John's East riding.

But with Newfoundland and Labrador trailing every province and territory other than Nunavut in voter turnout in the last two federal elections, and low turnout in advanced polls this time around, there'll be extra work for campaigns and candidates to get voters out to the polls.

How to watch and listen

Whatever the election holds, you'll be able to follow along online, on television and on radio.

The CBC News results page and live blog, as well as election night articles, will be available on CBCNews.ca.

The Canada Votes 2019: Election Night special will be on CBC Television, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and CBCNews.ca, beginning at 8 p.m. NT.

CBC Radio will host its own election night special on CBC Radio One and the CBC Listen app, starting at 8:30 p.m. NT.

