Here's who's running (so far) in the federal election in N.L.'s 7 ridings
Even before the snap election for Sept. 20 was called, there were plenty of candidates in place for the campaign. We're keeping track of them here.
Canadian voters will go to the polls on Sept. 20, and while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has called a snap election, the major parties were already in position before the writ was dropped.
There are candidates already in place in the seven ridings in Newfoundland and Labrador, representing altogether four parties.
The deadline to file nominations is three weeks before election day, which in this campaign will be Aug. 30.
Here's where things currently stand.
Avalon
- Matthew Chapman, Conservative
- Ken McDonald, Liberal (incumbent)
Bonavista—Burin-Trinity
- Churence Rogers, Liberal (incumbent)
- Sharon Vokey, Conservative
Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame
- Scott Simms, Liberal (incumbent)
- Clifford Small, Conservative
Labrador
- Shane Dumaresque, Conservative
- Yvonne Jones, Liberal (incumbent)
- Amy Norman, NDP
Long Range Mountains
- Carol Anstey, Conservative
- Gudie Hutchings, Liberal (incumbent)
- Tanya Lee Rogers, Green
St. John's East
- Glenn Etchegary, Conservative
- Mary Shortall, NDP
- Joanne Thompson, Liberal
St. John's South—Mount Pearl
- Raymond Critch, NDP
- Seamus O'Regan, Liberal (incumbent)