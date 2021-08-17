Here's who's running (so far) in the federal election in N.L.'s 7 ridings

The federal election on Sept. 20 will be the third time in the last six years that Canadians have gone to the polls. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Canadian voters will go to the polls on Sept. 20, and while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has called a snap election, the major parties were already in position before the writ was dropped.

There are candidates already in place in the seven ridings in Newfoundland and Labrador, representing altogether four parties.

The deadline to file nominations is three weeks before election day, which in this campaign will be Aug. 30.

Here's where things currently stand.

Avalon

Matthew Chapman , Conservative

, Conservative Ken McDonald, Liberal (incumbent)

Bonavista—Burin-Trinity

Churence Rogers , Liberal (incumbent)

, Liberal (incumbent) Sharon Vokey, Conservative

Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame

Scott Simms , Liberal (incumbent)

, Liberal (incumbent) Clifford Small, Conservative

Labrador

Shane Dumaresque , Conservative

, Conservative Yvonne Jones , Liberal (incumbent)

, Liberal (incumbent) Amy Norman, NDP

Long Range Mountains

Carol Anstey , Conservative

, Conservative Gudie Hutchings , Liberal (incumbent)

, Liberal (incumbent) Tanya Lee Rogers, Green

St. John's East

Glenn Etchegary , Conservative

, Conservative Mary Shortall , NDP

, NDP Joanne Thompson, Liberal

St. John's South—Mount Pearl

Raymond Critch , NDP

, NDP Seamus O'Regan, Liberal (incumbent)

