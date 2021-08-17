Skip to Main Content
Here's who's running (so far) in the federal election in N.L.'s 7 ridings

Even before the snap election for Sept. 20 was called, there were plenty of candidates in place for the campaign. We're keeping track of them here.
The federal election on Sept. 20 will be the third time in the last six years that Canadians have gone to the polls. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Canadian voters will go to the polls on Sept. 20, and while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has called a snap election, the major parties were already in position before the writ was dropped.

There are candidates already in place in the seven ridings in Newfoundland and Labrador, representing altogether four parties.

The deadline to file nominations is three weeks before election day, which in this campaign will be Aug. 30.

Here's where things currently stand.

Avalon

  • Matthew Chapman, Conservative
  • Ken McDonald, Liberal (incumbent)

Bonavista—Burin-Trinity

  • Churence Rogers, Liberal (incumbent)
  • Sharon Vokey, Conservative

Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame

  • Scott Simms, Liberal (incumbent)
  • Clifford Small, Conservative

Labrador

  • Shane Dumaresque, Conservative
  • Yvonne Jones, Liberal (incumbent)
  • Amy Norman, NDP

Long Range Mountains

  • Carol Anstey, Conservative
  • Gudie Hutchings, Liberal (incumbent)
  • Tanya Lee Rogers, Green

St. John's East

  • Glenn Etchegary, Conservative
  • Mary Shortall, NDP
  • Joanne Thompson, Liberal

St. John's South—Mount Pearl

  • Raymond Critch, NDP
  • Seamus O'Regan, Liberal (incumbent)

