Pedestrian killed near Bay Roberts, while police lay charges in separate Torbay fatality in August

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has laid charges against a 28-year-old Mount Pearl man in connection to a fatal crash on the Torbay Bypass Road in August.

Police say shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 patrol officers and the accident investigation division responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a 29-year-old female passenger in a Ford Ranger sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Tyler Harding was arrested and charged on Oct. 22 with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level in excess of 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood and multiple breaches of court orders. The man was also issued a driving suspension and a summary offence ticket under the Highway Traffic Act.

The RNC said the man was released from custody and is expected to appear in provincial court on a later date.

Elsewhere, the RCMP said a 37-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway near Bay Roberts on Tuesday night.

Police say they received a report of the accident shortly after 9 p.m. and the woman was dead when they arrived.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The RCMP said the investigation is continuing.

