Pedestrian killed near Bay Roberts, while police lay charges in separate Torbay fatality in August
Mount Pearl man facing charges, separate incident involved pedestrian
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has laid charges against a 28-year-old Mount Pearl man in connection to a fatal crash on the Torbay Bypass Road in August.
Police say shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 patrol officers and the accident investigation division responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a 29-year-old female passenger in a Ford Ranger sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Tyler Harding was arrested and charged on Oct. 22 with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level in excess of 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood and multiple breaches of court orders. The man was also issued a driving suspension and a summary offence ticket under the Highway Traffic Act.
The RNC said the man was released from custody and is expected to appear in provincial court on a later date.
Elsewhere, the RCMP said a 37-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway near Bay Roberts on Tuesday night.
Police say they received a report of the accident shortly after 9 p.m. and the woman was dead when they arrived.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The RCMP said the investigation is continuing.