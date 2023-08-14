2 teens die in separate weekend ATV crashes

The RCMP say two teens died on Newfoundland roadways over the weekend in separate ATV crashes. (Gorloff-KV/Shutterstock)

Two teenagers died on Newfoundland roadways over the weekend in separate ATV crashes, according to the RCMP.

Both crashes happened Saturday, one involving a 15-year-old girl from Botwood and the other involving an 18-year-old woman from Ontario.

According to an RCMP press release Monday, the 18-year-old, who police say was not an experienced operator of ATVs, left the road near North Harbour late Saturday afternoon. Police, fire crews and ambulances all responded to the scene, where the woman was found dead.

Both the woman and another person on the ATV were wearing helmets, and alcohol isn't considered to be a factor in the crash, say police.

A short time later, around 6 p.m. Saturday, police in Grand Falls-Windsor responded to an ATV crash near Bishop's Falls.

The 15-year-old girl, a passenger on a side-by-side, was seriously injured when the vehicle left the road, according to police. The girl was taken to hospital, where she died. Police said neither the girl nor the driver of the side-by-side were wearing seatbelts.

The RCMP continue to investigate both crashes, according to the release.