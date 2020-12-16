A U.K.-based model from St. John's is riding out the pandemic in Tanzania

Meaghan Lee, who is originally from the Goulds area of St. John's, plans to spend the remainder of the pandemic in Tanzania with her partner. (CBC)

A St. John's woman is living in a very different place these days, as she plans to ride out the rest of the pandemic with her boyfriend in East Africa.

On a video call from Tanzania, Meaghan Lee, who's originally from the Goulds area of St. John's, points out the zebras that can be seen casually grazing in the landscape behind her.

"We're under the equator, so we are just entering the summer season, really. So it's very warm here," she said.

"[The] wildlife is abundant.… [The zebras] love the grasses around the home. So they come straight up to the veranda just here. And it's crazy."

Lee is a model who was based in London before the pandemic struck. (Submitted by Meaghan Lee)

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, Lee was working as a fashion model in London.

"I was getting a bit nervous, as we all were. And then when [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau announced, he said, 'Canadians, it's time to come home,' I was like, 'All right, man!'" she recalled.

Lee flew back to Canada, while her boyfriend flew home to Tanzania, and they continued their long-distance relationship.

But in June, when the Tanzanian border reopened, Lee decided to make the 21-hour journey to spend the rest of the pandemic with her partner in the bush near the town of Arusha.

Lee says she and her boyfriend often go on safari. (Submitted by Meaghan Lee)

Living in their 'bush bubble'

Lee says they're based in a house in the bush, so they're far removed from others.

"You can drive for a while before seeing a person here," she said.

"We go about once a month to collect groceries and stuff like that. But for the most part, it's to each their own in the bush."

Lee decided to fly to East Africa in June to be with her boyfriend, Peter Bruins. (Peter Bruins/Instagram)

Lee says she doesn't feel the same fear about COVID-19 in Tanzania that permeates other countries, like Canada and the U.K.

"Everyone's outside the whole time. And of course, when you do go to the grocery store or whatever, you're wearing your mask, and the precautions are definitely in place in that sense," she said.

"But for the most part, everyone's kind of keeping to themselves in their own little bush bubble."

Despite having a population of close to 60 million, Tanzania has had a total 509 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

The country has not had a new case of coronavirus since May.

Bruins loves photographing the wildlife when they go on safari in East Africa. (Peter Bruins/Instagram)

While the pandemic isn't gravely affecting the population, it is having a major impact on its tourism and economy.

Lee says it's obvious when visiting the national parks.

"When you're going on safari … and you come upon an elephant or a wild lion … you're [usually] surrounded by about 20 other safari cars on a normal kind of visit," she said.

"But right now, I mean, we've been going into the national parks, and we've been basically the only vehicle."

WATCH: Meaghan Lee tells Jen White what daily life is like in her 'bush bubble' in Tanzania:

Far From Home - Tanzania CBC News Newfoundland Video 7:05 In this fourth segment of CBC N.L.'s "Far From Home" series, Meaghan Lee, a U.K.-based fashion model originally from St. John's, talks about how she's riding out the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic with her boyfriend in East Africa. 7:05

Lee says it's amazing to get that kind of experience without a large group of tourists around, but it's also upsetting to see signs of a struggling local economy.

"You can really feel the tourism industry has been really affected here. And it's really sad, because they really depend on it here, for sure," she said.

'Can't wait to come back'

While Lee says her work life is in London, she's in no rush to get back there just yet — unless a big gig in the fashion industry comes along.

Yet, she yearns for time in her home province.

"I am definitely homesick … especially approaching the holidays. I miss my Newfoundland and all the people," she said.

"I would jump at the chance to get back to Newfoundland, but in a safe way. I don't want to put my parents at risk by coming in… as a traveller."

Lee says when she and Bruins go on safari in East Africa these days, they are often the only vehicle out there. (Submitted by Meaghan Lee)

Lee says she's happy enough right now to hunker down in the African sun. And she's playing some music from home to stave off the homesickness.

"I listened to a little Alan Doyle song the other day, and my boyfriend was like, 'What is that?' [I said,] 'Hey, we're listening to Alan Doyle this morning. Some Great Big Sea!'" she said.

Lee says she has been speaking so much about her home province that others are excited to some day see it for themselves.

"We're going to have a bunch of Tanzanians coming to Newfoundland — I'm taking them all with me! My whole boyfriend's family. We're all coming!" she said with a smile.

"Far From Home" is an ongoing series about Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who are living in other parts of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

