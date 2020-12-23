St. John's woman recounts 'absolute chaos' south of the border amid COVID-19

Robyn Dalton, who's originally from St. John's, now lives in Waldorf, Md. (CBC)

A St. John's woman living in the United States says tensions are high, amid the country's record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Robyn Dalton, who lives in Waldorf, Maryland, said the state has gone through some waves during the pandemic.

As case numbers started to settle over the summer, Gov. Larry Hogan was working on reopening the state.

"Then September, our cases started to rise again… [and] we've actually reverted into phases," she said.

"So it's actually looking a lot like it did back in March."

Dalton says people, as part of state COVID-19 regulations, are required to wear masks indoors. (Submitted by Robyn Dalton)

Maryland was averaging about 500 to 600 cases a day this fall, until that number started to rise drastically at the end of October.

The state went back into a state of emergency on Nov. 25.

On Dec. 4, COVID-19 cases peaked — with almost 3,800 announced in a single day.

As of Wednesday morning, with its population of about six million people, Maryland had 255,397 COVID-19 cases and more than 5,353 deaths.

Dalton said restaurants in Charles County, where she lives, are operating at 25 per cent capacity for dining in, while other counties aren't allowing eat-in service, only curbside takeout.

"It is mandatory in the state of Maryland — you have to wear a mask," she said, noting that stores can now deny access to any patrons not wearing the appropriate face coverings.

"Many people are wearing gloves, and we're following the six-feet-apart guidelines."

Maryland has reduced the maximum numbers for a gathering to 10 people, Dalton said, and residents can be fined for not following that regulation.

When she went walking through the local mall, Dalton says, it looked like a 'ghost town' — with many businesses shut down. (Submitted by Robyn Dalton)

While she said most residents in her town are following the rules, it's a different story over state lines.

"We're only 25 minutes from the state of Virginia. So I have co-workers that live in Virginia and it's very different there," Dalton said. "People are not following the rules. And there's not as strict guidelines."

'Absolute chaos'

When the pandemic struck, Dalton said it was "absolute chaos" in Maryland.

"It was the second week in March, and as a school teacher, that the gossip going around our school building was that there's a chance schools are going to close for a few days, so that we could do some cleaning," she recalled.

Dalton says when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, she had no idea that her classroom would be empty for such a long time. (Submitted by Robyn Dalton)

"Then, literally the next day at work, they called an emergency staff meeting and … they told us we were going to report to work the following day with students, and we were to have our students clear out their lockers and desks, and that we were going to shut down for two weeks."

Dalton said, as a teacher, she was excited at first for the unannounced break. But little did she realize what was in store.

"At that time, the whole state basically went into shutdown. And other than essential personnel, everybody was home and teleworking," she said.

Teaching in the virtual classroom

Dalton said due to COVID-19, this school year for her Grade 5 class at Indian Head Elementary School is different than anything she could have ever imagined.

"I never in a million years thought I would be a teacher in a virtual setting," she said.

"I know everyone thinks that the younger teachers should be very tech-savvy. I, for one, am not a tech-savvy person. So it has been an extreme learning curve for me this year."

There was a plan in November to bring some students back to the classrooms, but Dalton said Maryland's governor decided the state is not in a place to move to that level just yet.

Dalton is now teaching her Grade 5 class virtually. (Submitted by Robyn Dalton)

Now, virtual learning will continue until at least February. Dalton said virtual learning is a challenge for teachers, students and parents alike.

"We're all having to learn these new online learning platforms, which isn't easy," she said.

"Trying to get all [of] these kids online and actually focus, without the distractions of what's obviously ongoing within their households, or some of my students are in daycare centres.… It is a challenge for every party involved."

'Devastating' to be away from home

Dalton says she usually manages to get home to Newfoundland and Labrador once or twice a year, and her family also visits her in the U.S. a few times annually.

But 2020 has been a year unlike any other.

WATCH | Robyn Dalton tells Jen White what it's like to live in Maryland with its rising COVID-19 cases:

Far From Home - Maryland CBC News Newfoundland Video 5:47 In the fifth segment of CBC N.L.'s series, "Far From Home," Robyn Dalton talks about what daily life is like in the United States, with its record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases. 5:47

"The fact that I haven't actually stepped on Newfoundland soil since last [year] is devastating," she said.

"All my family … and my close friends are all still in Newfoundland. And the fact that not only do I not have a trip planned, I really don't know when to expect that I'm going to be able to make it home."

Dalton says there are other aspects of the island that she misses.

"The ocean! Just being able to just get in a car and drive [to] see the Atlantic Ocean," she said. "The community feel that Newfoundland has — it's like none other. If you're a Newfoundlander, you know what I mean."

This is one of Dalton's family photos from a trip to Newfoundland before the pandemic. She says she does not know when her next trip home will happen. (Submitted by Robyn Dalton)

Dalton has some parting words for people back home.

"Although some of you are definitely feeling like you're stuck on Newfoundland and can't get off of that island, sometimes the grass is not always greener on the other side," she said.

"So enjoy that beautiful province that you live in. And I hope to see you guys real soon."

Far From Home is an ongoing series about Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who are living in other parts of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador