N.L. deficit lower than expected — but it's not because of oil prices
N.L. is looking at a $595 million deficit — $231 million lower than forecast
Newfoundland and Labrador's deficit is down — but, unexpectedly, that's not because of oil prices.
The latest numbers, provided by the province at an update on Wednesday, show the deficit is now projected to be about $595 million — $231 million lower than forecast in the 2021 budget.
Revenue has increased by $186 million, and most of that is from higher-than-expected corporate income tax revenue, more mining and mineral tax revenue, and more sales tax revenue.
Though oil prices are higher than expected — up from $64 US per barrel to $74 US per barrel — production is down, meaning the net impact to oil revenue is just $23 million higher than expected.
As well, expenses have dropped by $45 million, mainly due to delayed municipal projects and vacancies in core government departments.
The province's borrowing requirement is $1.5 billion and net debt is $16.7 billion, both lower than expected due to the decreased deficit.
Finance Minister Siobhan Coady is set to deliver the update at noon NT.
