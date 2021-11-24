N.L. deficit lower than expected — but it's not because of oil prices

Newfoundland and Labrador's deficit is down — but, unexpectedly, that's not because of oil prices.

The latest numbers, provided by the province at an update on Wednesday, show the deficit is now projected to be about $595 million — $231 million lower than forecast in the 2021 budget.

Revenue has increased by $186 million, and most of that is from higher-than-expected corporate income tax revenue, more mining and mineral tax revenue, and more sales tax revenue.

Though oil prices are higher than expected — up from $64 US per barrel to $74 US per barrel — production is down, meaning the net impact to oil revenue is just $23 million higher than expected.

As well, expenses have dropped by $45 million, mainly due to delayed municipal projects and vacancies in core government departments.

The province's borrowing requirement is $1.5 billion and net debt is $16.7 billion, both lower than expected due to the decreased deficit.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady is set to deliver the update at noon NT.

