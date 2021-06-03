Tears of joy: 'Homesick' N.L. expats making plans to finally return home

Jillian Stoyles hasn't been able to return to Newfoundland and Labrador since the pandemic began. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians scattered throughout the rest of the country are excited about the prospect of finally coming home, after the provincial government released its reopening plan on Wednesday outlining how and when the province will open its borders to non-essential travel.

Jillian Stoyles has lived in Calgary for the last seven years, but was born and raised in St. John's where the majority of her family still lives.

Stoyles began to cry in telling CBC News she returns home each Christmas, but with N.L.'s orders on banning non-essential travel to non-residents, she hasn't seen her family since the pandemic began.

"The province to me just feels like home. It's like a warm blanket just waiting to hug me and make me feel welcome, and accepted, and loved and embraced," said Stoyles, adding she immediately made plans to return to St. John's for two weeks in August after hearing the news the borders were reopening.

"I'm very close to my family. I usually see them two or three times a year, so the last year-and-a-half has been really challenging for me."

"Homesick" is how Stoyles describes how she has felt since N.L. closed its borders in May 2020. But she's also missing being able to share important life milestones, having gotten engaged in September but unable to celebrate with family and friends.

Sarah Williams is in the same boat. Williams lives closer to home in Halifax with her husband and two daughters, but hasn't been home to Corner Brook in two years.

Sarah Williams says she planned a surprise trip home to Corner Brook before any announcement was made was made by the province, in hopes that the Atlantic bubble would reopen. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Wednesday's reopening announcement was timely for Williams. She said she made plans to return to the province to visit her parents ahead of anything being announced by the province. Her family booked a ferry passage for late July in hopes the Atlantic bubble would reopen.

"Everybody is feeling it. My parents aren't getting any younger, so any time with them is amazing," Williams said.

"[I'm] just really, really looking forward to that family time that we're all missing, my kids included, my husband. It's been tough."

As for the cost of travel, Stoyles said a flight to St. John's right now from Calgary is a little bit cheaper than what it would be around the holiday season. But, she added, the price doesn't matter at the end of the day.

"The pandemic has really put a lot of things in perspective and it can be lonely and isolating when you're in another province and you're away from your family for so long," she said.

"I look forward to seeing my parents at the bottom of those stairs at St. John's Airport and hugging them. That's what I look forward to the most."

Business prep

Barbara Hutton, owner of Executive Travel in St. John's, told CBC News last year was like no other, with very little business coming through her doors on account of the pandemic and travelling at an all-time low.

"Business has been down 90 per cent, at least, most months, so it's a nice change today," Hutton said.

Since the province's announcement on reopening, Hutton said her phone keeps ringing with the majority of callers planning trips to return to Newfoundland and Labrador, while some are planning to get away.

Employees at St. John's International Airport are getting ready to welcome more passengers in the coming months. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Meanwhile, employees at St. John's International Airport are preparing for the long awaited bump in business.

Lisa Bragg, director of businesses development and marketing with the St. John's International Airport Authority, said there's still work to be done with the airlines and is waiting to resecure a direct route between St. John's and Toronto.

Still, Bragg said, the news from Wednesday has been received positively.

"There's stories all over the place of people being so excited to come home," said Bragg.

"We're absolutely ready. The airport looks a little different, it's quieter. We're looking forward to more people, more noise, more activity and more smiles."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador