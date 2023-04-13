N.L. launches emergency radio system for first responders

Newfoundland and Labrador has introduced a new radio system for first responders to communicate with each other during emergencies. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

First responders in Newfoundland and Labrador will have greater access to their colleagues beginning this year with the implementation of a new emergency radio system.

The network is a partnership between the provincial government, provincial first responders including police, Bell Canada and Motorola, which will allow first responders to communicate with each other across the province.

The system has only been established on the Avalon Peninsula as of its announcement on Thursday, but the province will expand the network to the rest of Newfoundland by mid-2024 with Labrador likely involved by 2025.

"With our vast geography here, it is critical we have reliable and modern emergency communication infrastructure to ensure the safety of all of our residents," Justice Minister John Hogan said Thursday.

"It not only provides a better service for all residents of our province, but provides our first responders with additional measures of safety and security."

Government has committed $181.8 million over 12 years to fund the project, including $21 million set aside in the 2023 budget.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and RCMP are currently using the system, with plans to introduce the system to paramedics on the Avalon Peninsula soon. The province is also working with Bell to install the infrastructure for the radio system across the province.

WATCH | See a demonstration of the new provincial radio system:

N.L. emergency radio system now active Duration 0:54 Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Insp. Andrew Warren demonstrates how the new system will work for emergency responders.

RCMP Chief Superintendent Pat Cahill says the system will be a game changer for first responders, who often rely on lifelines like radio when responding to emergencies and natural disasters.

"Our old system was at the end of its life cycle…. Many areas in the province had what we call dead spots where there was no radio coverage whatsoever. So this has opened up more coverage, a greater geographical coverage area so there are less spots," Cahill said.

"Reliable radio coverage to support police operations is critical to the safety of the public and our officers on the front line."

The system also introduces Newfoundland and Labrador to the Atlantic Public Safety Radio Network, which allows for inter-provincial support during emergencies and natural disasters from other provinces and federal agencies.

For example, Hogan said a similar system was used during the Fort McMurray wild fires in Alberta in 2016, and could have been beneficial in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona, which battered the Port aux Basques area in September.