Nfld. & Labrador·New

Here are all the MHAs elected in the Newfoundland and Labrador election

Here is a list of all the candidates declared winners in the 2021 Newfoundland and Labrador election, taken from the results provided by Elections NL.

Below are the MHAs who will represent the province in the House of Assembly

CBC News ·
A list of the winning candidates in Newfoundland and Labrador's general election. (CBC)

The Liberals will form the next government of Newfoundland and Labrador, with Premier Andrew Furey at the help.

But the other party leaders lost their seats to the competition: Progressive Conservative Ches Crosbie's seat went to Liberal challenger John Hogan, while New Democrat Leader Alison Coffin lost her seat to Liberal John Abbott.

For the rest of the districts, here is a list of all the candidates declared winners in the 2021 Newfoundland and Labrador election, taken from the preliminary results provided by Elections NL.

Below is a list of each district and the winners. The successful candidate is highlighted with bold text.

Baie Verte-Green Bay

  • PC: Lin Paddock — 1,987
  • Liberal: Brian Warr (incumbent) — 2,158

Bonavista

  • Liberal: Christine Gill — 944
  • Independent: Neil King — 562
  • PC: Craig Pardy (incumbent) — 2,117
  • NDP: Timothy Whey — 70

Burgeo-La Poile

  • Liberal: AndrewImages/Media Parsons (incumbent) — 1,992
  • NDP: Judy Vanta — 60
  • PC: Ethan Wheeler-Park — 235

Burin-Grand Bank

  • NDP: Alvin Banfield — 169
  • PC: Fred Dodge — 1,639
  • Liberal: Paul Pike — 2,666

Cape St. Francis

  • NDP: Phyllis Fleming — 449
  • NL Alliance: Ryan Lane — 65
  • PC: Joedy Wall — 3,476
  • Liberal: Peter Whittle — 1,571

Carbonear-Trinity-Bay de Verde

  • PC: Frank Butt — 1,596
  • Independent: Edward Cole — 14
  • Liberal: Steve Crocker (incumbent) — 3,892
  • NDP: Matt Smith — 261

Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair

  • Liberal: Lisa Dempster (incumbent) — 973
  • PC: Joshua Nolan — 49

Conception Bay East-Bell Island

  • PC: David Brazil (incumbent) — 3,215
  • Liberal: Lynn Hammond — 1,893
  • NDP: Gavin Will — 614

Conception Bay South

  • NL Alliance: Warrick Butler — 136
  • NDP: Andrew Lovell — 225
  • Liberal: Shelley Moores — 1,941
  • PC: Barry Petten (incumbent) — 3,063

Corner Brook

  • Liberal: Gerry Byrne (incumbent) — 2,953
  • PC: Tom Stewart — 1,304

Exploits

  • PC: Pleaman Forsey (incumbent) — 2,641
  • Liberal: Rodney Mercer — 2,178

Ferryland

  • NDP: Paul Murphy — 216
  • Liberal: Cheryl O'Brien — 2,696
  • PC: Loyola O'Driscoll (incumbent) — 3,197

Fogo Island-Cape Freels

  • Liberal: Derrick Bragg (incumbent) — 2,511
  • PC: Sue Collins — 1,507
  • NDP: Jim Gill — 95

Fortune Bay-Cape La Hune

  • NDP: Noel Joe — 89
  • Liberal: Elvis Loveless (incumbent) — 1,868
  • PC: Charlene Walsh — 781

Gander

  • Liberal: John Haggie (incumbent) — 3,358
  • PC: Jamie Harnum — 1,228
  • NDP: Dawn Lahey — 148

Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans

  • Liberal: Debbie Ball — 1,776
  • NDP: Holly Pike — 106
  • PC: Chris Tibbs (incumbent) — 2,735

Harbour Grace-Port de Grave

  • NDP: Dion Hynes — 215
  • Liberal: Pam Parsons (incumbent) — 3,404
  • PC: Roy Sparkes — 1,169

Harbour Main

  • NDP: Tony Chadwick — 228
  • PC: Helen Conway Ottenheimer (incumbent) — 3,180
  • Liberal: George Murphy — 2,430

Humber-Bay of Islands

  • Liberal: Stelman Flynn — 741
  • Independent: Eddie Joyce (incumbent) — 2,988
  • PC: Robert Marche — 444

Humber-Gros Morne

  • Liberal: Andrew Furey (incumbent) — 2,838
  • PC: Jim Goudie — 1,492
  • NDP: Sheina Lerman — 107

Labrador West

  • NDP: Jordan Brown (incumbent) — 1,359
  • Liberal: Wayne Button — 780
  • PC: Nick McGrath — 577

Lake Melville

  • Independent: Andrew Abbass — 17
  • Liberal: Michelle Baikie — 306
  • NDP: Amy Norman — 279
  • PC: Shannon Tobin — 547
  • Independent: Perry Trimper (incumbent) — 1,143

Lewisporte-Twillingate

  • Liberal: Derek Bennett (incumbent) — 2,593
  • PC: Rhonda Lee Simms — 1,560

Mount Pearl North

  • PC: Jim Lester (incumbent) — 2,319
  • NDP: Jennifer McCreath — 337
  • NL Alliance: William Neville — 116
  • Liberal: Lucy Stoyles — 2,428

Mount Pearl-Southlands

  • PC: Cindy Grant — 797
  • Liberal: Karla Hayward — 1,386
  • Independent: Paul Lane (incumbent) — 3,445
  • NDP: Cara Krista Winsor — 152

Mount Scio

  • Independent: Larry Borne — 18
  • PC: Damian Follett — 1,152
  • NL Alliance: Andrea Newbury — 60
  • NDP: Sheilagh O'Leary — 1,074
  • Liberal: Sarah Stoodley (incumbent) — 2,011

Placentia-St. Mary's

  • Liberal: Sherry Gambin-Walsh (incumbent) — 2,552
  • PC: Calvin Manning — 2,336
  • NL Alliance: Clem Whittle — 131

Placentia West-Bellevue

  • NDP: Carolyn Davis — 189
  • PC: Jeff Dwyer (incumbent) — 2,965
  • Liberal: Sam Synard — 2,304

St. Barbe-L'Anse aux Meadows

  • PC: Sheila Fitzgerald — 2,159
  • Liberal: Krista Lynn Howell — 2,375
  • NDP: John McClusky — 38
  • Independent: Ford Mitchelmore — 70

St. George's-Humber

  • PC: Gary Bishop — 1,474
  • Liberal: Scott Reid (incumbent) — 2,420
  • NDP: Melissa Samms — 191
  • NL Alliance: Shane Snook — 49

St. John's Centre

  • NDP: Jim Dinn (incumbent) — 1,991
  • Liberal: Gemma Hickey — 1,277
  • PC: Robyn LeGrow — 533

St. John's East-Quidi Vidi

  • Liberal: John Abbott — 2,447
  • NDP: Alison Coffin (incumbent) — 2,394
  • PC: Vaughn Hammond — 856

St. John's West

  • Liberal: Siobhan Coady (incumbent) — 2,679
  • PC: Kristina Ennis — 1,484
  • NDP: Brenda Walsh — 470

Stephenville-Port au Port

  • Liberal: Kevin Aylward — 1,574
  • NDP: Jamie Ruby — 103
  • PC: Tony Wakeham (incumbent) — 2,481

Terra Nova

  • NDP: Anne Marie Anonsen — 173
  • Liberal: Steve Denty — 2,323
  • PC: Lloyd Parrott (incumbent) — 2,837

Topsail-Paradise

  • NDP: Kathleen Burt — 440
  • Liberal: Ken Carter — 2,525
  • PC: Paul Dinn (incumbent) — 3,036

Torngat Mountains

  • PC: Lela Evans (incumbent) — 420
  • NDP: Patricia Johnson-Castle — 37
  • Liberal: Devon Ryan — 16

Virginia Waters-Pleasantville

  • Liberal: Bernard Davis (incumbent) — 3,481
  • NDP: Jenn Deon — 1,135
  • PC: Vic Lawlor — 1,224

Waterford Valley

  • PC: Michael Holden — 1,348
  • Liberal: Tom Osborne (incumbent) — 3,592
  • NDP: Peter Young — 438

Windsor Lake

  • PC: Ches Crosbie (incumbent) — 2,154
  • Liberal: John Hogan — 2,688
  • NDP: Tomás Shea — 472
