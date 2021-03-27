Here are all the MHAs elected in the Newfoundland and Labrador election
Here is a list of all the candidates declared winners in the 2021 Newfoundland and Labrador election, taken from the results provided by Elections NL.
The Liberals will form the next government of Newfoundland and Labrador, with Premier Andrew Furey at the help.
But the other party leaders lost their seats to the competition: Progressive Conservative Ches Crosbie's seat went to Liberal challenger John Hogan, while New Democrat Leader Alison Coffin lost her seat to Liberal John Abbott.
Baie Verte-Green Bay
- PC: Lin Paddock — 1,987
- Liberal: Brian Warr (incumbent) — 2,158
Bonavista
- Liberal: Christine Gill — 944
- Independent: Neil King — 562
- PC: Craig Pardy (incumbent) — 2,117
- NDP: Timothy Whey — 70
Burgeo-La Poile
- Liberal: AndrewImages/Media Parsons (incumbent) — 1,992
- NDP: Judy Vanta — 60
- PC: Ethan Wheeler-Park — 235
Burin-Grand Bank
- NDP: Alvin Banfield — 169
- PC: Fred Dodge — 1,639
- Liberal: Paul Pike — 2,666
Cape St. Francis
- NDP: Phyllis Fleming — 449
- NL Alliance: Ryan Lane — 65
- PC: Joedy Wall — 3,476
- Liberal: Peter Whittle — 1,571
Carbonear-Trinity-Bay de Verde
- PC: Frank Butt — 1,596
- Independent: Edward Cole — 14
- Liberal: Steve Crocker (incumbent) — 3,892
- NDP: Matt Smith — 261
Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair
- Liberal: Lisa Dempster (incumbent) — 973
- PC: Joshua Nolan — 49
Conception Bay East-Bell Island
- PC: David Brazil (incumbent) — 3,215
- Liberal: Lynn Hammond — 1,893
- NDP: Gavin Will — 614
Conception Bay South
- NL Alliance: Warrick Butler — 136
- NDP: Andrew Lovell — 225
- Liberal: Shelley Moores — 1,941
- PC: Barry Petten (incumbent) — 3,063
Corner Brook
- Liberal: Gerry Byrne (incumbent) — 2,953
- PC: Tom Stewart — 1,304
Exploits
- PC: Pleaman Forsey (incumbent) — 2,641
- Liberal: Rodney Mercer — 2,178
Ferryland
- NDP: Paul Murphy — 216
- Liberal: Cheryl O'Brien — 2,696
- PC: Loyola O'Driscoll (incumbent) — 3,197
Fogo Island-Cape Freels
- Liberal: Derrick Bragg (incumbent) — 2,511
- PC: Sue Collins — 1,507
- NDP: Jim Gill — 95
Fortune Bay-Cape La Hune
- NDP: Noel Joe — 89
- Liberal: Elvis Loveless (incumbent) — 1,868
- PC: Charlene Walsh — 781
Gander
- Liberal: John Haggie (incumbent) — 3,358
- PC: Jamie Harnum — 1,228
- NDP: Dawn Lahey — 148
Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans
- Liberal: Debbie Ball — 1,776
- NDP: Holly Pike — 106
- PC: Chris Tibbs (incumbent) — 2,735
Harbour Grace-Port de Grave
- NDP: Dion Hynes — 215
- Liberal: Pam Parsons (incumbent) — 3,404
- PC: Roy Sparkes — 1,169
Harbour Main
- NDP: Tony Chadwick — 228
- PC: Helen Conway Ottenheimer (incumbent) — 3,180
- Liberal: George Murphy — 2,430
Humber-Bay of Islands
- Liberal: Stelman Flynn — 741
- Independent: Eddie Joyce (incumbent) — 2,988
- PC: Robert Marche — 444
Humber-Gros Morne
- Liberal: Andrew Furey (incumbent) — 2,838
- PC: Jim Goudie — 1,492
- NDP: Sheina Lerman — 107
Labrador West
- NDP: Jordan Brown (incumbent) — 1,359
- Liberal: Wayne Button — 780
- PC: Nick McGrath — 577
Lake Melville
- Independent: Andrew Abbass — 17
- Liberal: Michelle Baikie — 306
- NDP: Amy Norman — 279
- PC: Shannon Tobin — 547
- Independent: Perry Trimper (incumbent) — 1,143
Lewisporte-Twillingate
- Liberal: Derek Bennett (incumbent) — 2,593
- PC: Rhonda Lee Simms — 1,560
Mount Pearl North
- PC: Jim Lester (incumbent) — 2,319
- NDP: Jennifer McCreath — 337
- NL Alliance: William Neville — 116
- Liberal: Lucy Stoyles — 2,428
Mount Pearl-Southlands
- PC: Cindy Grant — 797
- Liberal: Karla Hayward — 1,386
- Independent: Paul Lane (incumbent) — 3,445
- NDP: Cara Krista Winsor — 152
Mount Scio
- Independent: Larry Borne — 18
- PC: Damian Follett — 1,152
- NL Alliance: Andrea Newbury — 60
- NDP: Sheilagh O'Leary — 1,074
- Liberal: Sarah Stoodley (incumbent) — 2,011
Placentia-St. Mary's
- Liberal: Sherry Gambin-Walsh (incumbent) — 2,552
- PC: Calvin Manning — 2,336
- NL Alliance: Clem Whittle — 131
Placentia West-Bellevue
- NDP: Carolyn Davis — 189
- PC: Jeff Dwyer (incumbent) — 2,965
- Liberal: Sam Synard — 2,304
St. Barbe-L'Anse aux Meadows
- PC: Sheila Fitzgerald — 2,159
- Liberal: Krista Lynn Howell — 2,375
- NDP: John McClusky — 38
- Independent: Ford Mitchelmore — 70
St. George's-Humber
- PC: Gary Bishop — 1,474
- Liberal: Scott Reid (incumbent) — 2,420
- NDP: Melissa Samms — 191
- NL Alliance: Shane Snook — 49
St. John's Centre
- NDP: Jim Dinn (incumbent) — 1,991
- Liberal: Gemma Hickey — 1,277
- PC: Robyn LeGrow — 533
St. John's East-Quidi Vidi
- Liberal: John Abbott — 2,447
- NDP: Alison Coffin (incumbent) — 2,394
- PC: Vaughn Hammond — 856
St. John's West
- Liberal: Siobhan Coady (incumbent) — 2,679
- PC: Kristina Ennis — 1,484
- NDP: Brenda Walsh — 470
Stephenville-Port au Port
- Liberal: Kevin Aylward — 1,574
- NDP: Jamie Ruby — 103
- PC: Tony Wakeham (incumbent) — 2,481
Terra Nova
- NDP: Anne Marie Anonsen — 173
- Liberal: Steve Denty — 2,323
- PC: Lloyd Parrott (incumbent) — 2,837
Topsail-Paradise
- NDP: Kathleen Burt — 440
- Liberal: Ken Carter — 2,525
- PC: Paul Dinn (incumbent) — 3,036
Torngat Mountains
- PC: Lela Evans (incumbent) — 420
- NDP: Patricia Johnson-Castle — 37
- Liberal: Devon Ryan — 16
Virginia Waters-Pleasantville
- Liberal: Bernard Davis (incumbent) — 3,481
- NDP: Jenn Deon — 1,135
- PC: Vic Lawlor — 1,224
Waterford Valley
- PC: Michael Holden — 1,348
- Liberal: Tom Osborne (incumbent) — 3,592
- NDP: Peter Young — 438
Windsor Lake
- PC: Ches Crosbie (incumbent) — 2,154
- Liberal: John Hogan — 2,688
- NDP: Tomás Shea — 472