Here are all the MHAs elected in the Newfoundland and Labrador election

The Liberals will form the next government of Newfoundland and Labrador, with Premier Andrew Furey at the help.

But the other party leaders lost their seats to the competition: Progressive Conservative Ches Crosbie's seat went to Liberal challenger John Hogan, while New Democrat Leader Alison Coffin lost her seat to Liberal John Abbott.

For the rest of the districts, here is a list of all the candidates declared winners in the 2021 Newfoundland and Labrador election, taken from the preliminary results provided by Elections NL.

Below is a list of each district and the winners. The successful candidate is highlighted with bold text.

Baie Verte-Green Bay

PC: Lin Paddock — 1,987

Liberal: Brian Warr (incumbent) — 2,158

Bonavista

Liberal: Christine Gill — 944

Independent: Neil King — 562

PC: Craig Pardy (incumbent) — 2,117

NDP: Timothy Whey — 70

Burgeo-La Poile

Liberal: Andrew Images/Media Parsons (incumbent) — 1,992

Images/Media NDP: Judy Vanta — 60

PC: Ethan Wheeler-Park — 235

Burin-Grand Bank

NDP: Alvin Banfield — 169

PC: Fred Dodge — 1,639

Liberal: Paul Pike — 2,666

Cape St. Francis

NDP: Phyllis Fleming — 449

NL Alliance: Ryan Lane — 65

PC: Joedy Wall — 3,476

Liberal: Peter Whittle — 1,571

Carbonear-Trinity-Bay de Verde

PC: Frank Butt — 1,596

Independent: Edward Cole — 14

Liberal: Steve Crocker (incumbent) — 3,892

NDP: Matt Smith — 261

Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair

Liberal: Lisa Dempster (incumbent) — 973

PC: Joshua Nolan — 49

Conception Bay East-Bell Island

PC: David Brazil (incumbent) — 3,215

Liberal: Lynn Hammond — 1,893

NDP: Gavin Will — 614

Conception Bay South

NL Alliance: Warrick Butler — 136

NDP: Andrew Lovell — 225

Liberal: Shelley Moores — 1,941

PC: Barry Petten (incumbent) — 3,063

Corner Brook

Liberal: Gerry Byrne (incumbent) — 2,953

PC: Tom Stewart — 1,304

Exploits

PC: Pleaman Forsey (incumbent) — 2,641

Liberal: Rodney Mercer — 2,178

Ferryland

NDP: Paul Murphy — 216

Liberal: Cheryl O'Brien — 2,696

PC: Loyola O'Driscoll (incumbent) — 3,197

Fogo Island-Cape Freels

Liberal: Derrick Bragg (incumbent) — 2,511

PC: Sue Collins — 1,507

NDP: Jim Gill — 95

Fortune Bay-Cape La Hune

NDP: Noel Joe — 89

Liberal: Elvis Loveless (incumbent) — 1,868

PC: Charlene Walsh — 781

Gander

Liberal: John Haggie (incumbent) — 3,358

PC: Jamie Harnum — 1,228

NDP: Dawn Lahey — 148

Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans

Liberal: Debbie Ball — 1,776

NDP: Holly Pike — 106

PC: Chris Tibbs (incumbent) — 2,735

Harbour Grace-Port de Grave

NDP: Dion Hynes — 215

Liberal: Pam Parsons (incumbent) — 3,404

PC: Roy Sparkes — 1,169

Harbour Main

NDP: Tony Chadwick — 228

PC: Helen Conway Ottenheimer (incumbent) — 3,180

Liberal: George Murphy — 2,430

Humber-Bay of Islands

Liberal: Stelman Flynn — 741

Independent: Eddie Joyce (incumbent) — 2,988

PC: Robert Marche — 444

Humber-Gros Morne

Liberal: Andrew Furey (incumbent) — 2,838

PC: Jim Goudie — 1,492

NDP: Sheina Lerman — 107

Labrador West

NDP: Jordan Brown (incumbent) — 1,359

Liberal: Wayne Button — 780

PC: Nick McGrath — 577

Lake Melville

Independent: Andrew Abbass — 17

Liberal: Michelle Baikie — 306

NDP: Amy Norman — 279

PC: Shannon Tobin — 547

Independent: Perry Trimper (incumbent) — 1,143

Lewisporte-Twillingate

Liberal: Derek Bennett (incumbent) — 2,593

PC: Rhonda Lee Simms — 1,560

Mount Pearl North

PC: Jim Lester (incumbent) — 2,319

NDP: Jennifer McCreath — 337

NL Alliance: William Neville — 116

Liberal: Lucy Stoyles — 2,428

Mount Pearl-Southlands

PC: Cindy Grant — 797

Liberal: Karla Hayward — 1,386

Independent: Paul Lane (incumbent) — 3,445

NDP: Cara Krista Winsor — 152

Mount Scio

Independent: Larry Borne — 18

PC: Damian Follett — 1,152

NL Alliance: Andrea Newbury — 60

NDP: Sheilagh O'Leary — 1,074

Liberal: Sarah Stoodley (incumbent) — 2,011

Placentia-St. Mary's

Liberal: Sherry Gambin-Walsh (incumbent) — 2,552

PC: Calvin Manning — 2,336

NL Alliance: Clem Whittle — 131

Placentia West-Bellevue

NDP: Carolyn Davis — 189

PC: Jeff Dwyer (incumbent) — 2,965

Liberal: Sam Synard — 2,304

St. Barbe-L'Anse aux Meadows

PC: Sheila Fitzgerald — 2,159

Liberal: Krista Lynn Howell — 2,375

NDP: John McClusky — 38

Independent: Ford Mitchelmore — 70

St. George's-Humber

PC: Gary Bishop — 1,474

Liberal: Scott Reid (incumbent) — 2,420

NDP: Melissa Samms — 191

NL Alliance: Shane Snook — 49

St. John's Centre

NDP: Jim Dinn (incumbent) — 1,991

Liberal: Gemma Hickey — 1,277

PC: Robyn LeGrow — 533

St. John's East-Quidi Vidi

Liberal: John Abbott — 2,447

NDP: Alison Coffin (incumbent) — 2,394

PC: Vaughn Hammond — 856

St. John's West

Liberal: Siobhan Coady (incumbent) — 2,679

PC: Kristina Ennis — 1,484

NDP: Brenda Walsh — 470

Stephenville-Port au Port

Liberal: Kevin Aylward — 1,574

NDP: Jamie Ruby — 103

PC: Tony Wakeham (incumbent) — 2,481

Terra Nova

NDP: Anne Marie Anonsen — 173

Liberal: Steve Denty — 2,323

PC: Lloyd Parrott (incumbent) — 2,837

Topsail-Paradise

NDP: Kathleen Burt — 440

Liberal: Ken Carter — 2,525

PC: Paul Dinn (incumbent) — 3,036

Torngat Mountains

PC: Lela Evans (incumbent) — 420

NDP: Patricia Johnson-Castle — 37

Liberal: Devon Ryan — 16

Virginia Waters-Pleasantville

Liberal: Bernard Davis (incumbent) — 3,481

NDP: Jenn Deon — 1,135

PC: Vic Lawlor — 1,224

Waterford Valley

PC: Michael Holden — 1,348

Liberal: Tom Osborne (incumbent) — 3,592

NDP: Peter Young — 438

Windsor Lake