Here are the candidates — so far — running in the 2021 provincial election
More than 70 candidates have been confirmed
With Newfoundlanders and Labradorians now officially headed to the polls on Feb. 13, the province's political parties are swinging into full gear to fill the final vacant districts with candidates.
Much of that work had already been done prior to the start of official campaigning, with more than 70 people confirmed as candidates in the province's 40 electoral districts.
On Friday afternoon, Liberal Leader Andrew Furey asked Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote to dissolve the provincial legislature and call the election, marking the province's first winter election since 1999 — and one unlike any other, held in the midst of a global pandemic.
Below is a list of confirmed candidates — so far — in alphabetical order. This information has been provided by the political parties, and is not an official list from Elections NL. That will be available in the coming days or weeks.
Baie Verte-Green Bay
- Lin Paddock (Progressive Conservative)
- Brian Warr (Liberal)
Bonavista
- Craig Pardy (Progressive Conservative)
Burgeo-La Poile
- Andrew Parsons (Liberal)
- Ethan Wheeler Park (Progressive Conservative)
Burin-Grand Bank
- Fred Dodge (Progressive Conservative)
- Paul Pike (Liberal)
Cape St. Francis
None confirmed.
Carbonear-Trinity-Bay de Verde
- Frank Butt (Progressive Conservative)
- Steve Crocker (Liberal)
Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair
- Lisa Dempster (Liberal)
- Joshua Nolan (Progressive Conservative)
Conception Bay East-Bell Island
- David Brazil (Progressive Conservative)
- Gavin Will (NDP)
Conception Bay South
- Shelley Moores (Liberal)
- Barry Petten (Progressive Conservative)
Corner Brook
- Gerry Byrne (Liberal)
- Graham Downey-Sutton (NDP)
- Tom Stewart (Progressive Conservative)
Exploits
- Pleaman Forsey (Progressive Conservative)
- Rodney Mercer (Liberal)
Ferryland
- Loyola O'Driscoll (Progressive Conservative)
Fogo Island-Cape Freels
- Derrick Bragg (Liberal)
- Sue Collins (Progressive Conservative)
- Jim Gill (NDP)
Fortune Bay-Cape La Hune
- Noel Joe (NDP)
- Elvis Loveless (Liberal)
- Charlene Walsh (Progressive Conservative)
Gander
- John Haggie (Liberal)
Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans
- Deborah Ball (Liberal)
- Chris Tibbs (Progressive Conservative)
Harbour Grace-Port de Grave
- Pam Parsons (Liberal)
- Roy Sparkes (Progressive Conservative)
Harbour Main
- Anthony Chadwick (NDP)
- Helen Conway Ottenheimer (Progressive Conservative)
Humber-Bay of Islands
- Stelman Flynn (Liberal)
- Eddie Joyce (Independent)
- Robert Marche (Progressive Conservative)
Humber-Gros Morne
- Andrew Furey (Liberal)
- Jim Goudie (Progressive Conservative)
- Graydon Pelley (NL Alliance)
Labrador West
- Jordan Brown (NDP)
- Wayne Button (Liberal)
- Nick McGrath (Progressive Conservative)
Lake Melville
- Amy Norman (NDP)
- Shannon Tobin (Progressive Conservative)
- Perry Trimper (Independent)
Lewisporte-Twillingate
- Derek Bennett (Liberal)
- Rhonda Simms (Progressive Conservative)
Mount Pearl-Southlands
- Cindy Grant (Progressive Conservative)
- Paul Lane (Independent)
Mount Pearl North
- Jim Lester (Progressive Conservative)
- William Neville (NL Alliance)
Mount Scio
- Damien Follett (Progressive Conservative)
- Andrea Newbury (NL Alliance)
- Sheilagh O'Leary (NDP)
- Sarah Stoodley (Liberal)
Placentia-St. Mary's
- Sherry Gambin-Walsh (Liberal)
- Clem Whittle (NL Alliance)
Placentia West-Bellevue
- Jeff Dwyer (Progressive Conservative)
- Sam Synard (Liberal)
St. Barbe-L'anse aux Meadows
- Krista Lynn Howell (Liberal)
St. George's-Humber
- Gary Bishop (Progressive Conservative)
- Scott Reid (Liberal)
- Melissa Samms (NDP)
St. John's Centre
- Jim Dinn (NDP)
- Gemma Hickey (Liberal)
- Robyn LeGrow (Progressive Conservative)
St. John's East-Quidi Vidi
- John Abbott (Liberal)
- Alison Coffin (NDP)
St. John's West
- Siobhan Coady (Liberal)
- Kristina Ennis (Progressive Conservative)
- Brenda Walsh (NDP)
Stephenville-Port au Port
- Kevin Aylward (Liberal)
- Tony Wakeham (Progressive Conservative)
Terra Nova
- Anne Marie Anonsen (NDP)
- Steve Denty (Liberal)
- Lloyd Parrott (Progressive Conservative)
Topsail-Paradise
- Kathleen Burt (NDP)
- Ken Carter (Liberal)
- Paul Dinn (Progressive Conservative)
Torngat Mountains
- Lela Evans (Progressive Conservative)
Virginia Waters-Pleasantville
- Bernard Davis (Liberal)
- Jenn Deon (NDP)
- Victor Lawlor (Progressive Conservative)
Waterford Valley
- Michael Holden (Progressive Conservative)
- Tom Osborne (Liberal)
Windsor Lake
- Ches Crosbie (Progressive Conservative)
- John Hogan (Liberal)