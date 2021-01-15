Here are the candidates — so far — running in the 2021 provincial election

With Newfoundlanders and Labradorians now officially headed to the polls on Feb. 13, the province's political parties are swinging into full gear to fill the final vacant districts with candidates.

Much of that work had already been done prior to the start of official campaigning, with more than 70 people confirmed as candidates in the province's 40 electoral districts.

On Friday afternoon, Liberal Leader Andrew Furey asked Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote to dissolve the provincial legislature and call the election, marking the province's first winter election since 1999 — and one unlike any other, held in the midst of a global pandemic.

Below is a list of confirmed candidates — so far — in alphabetical order. This information has been provided by the political parties, and is not an official list from Elections NL. That will be available in the coming days or weeks.

Baie Verte-Green Bay

Lin Paddock (Progressive Conservative)

Brian Warr (Liberal)

Bonavista

Craig Pardy (Progressive Conservative)

Burgeo-La Poile

Andrew Parsons (Liberal)

Ethan Wheeler Park (Progressive Conservative)

Burin-Grand Bank

Fred Dodge (Progressive Conservative)

Paul Pike (Liberal)

Cape St. Francis

None confirmed.

Carbonear-Trinity-Bay de Verde

Frank Butt (Progressive Conservative)

Steve Crocker (Liberal)

Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair

Lisa Dempster (Liberal)

Joshua Nolan (Progressive Conservative)

Conception Bay East-Bell Island

David Brazil (Progressive Conservative)

Gavin Will (NDP)

Conception Bay South

Shelley Moores (Liberal)

Barry Petten (Progressive Conservative)

Corner Brook

Gerry Byrne (Liberal)

Graham Downey-Sutton (NDP)

Tom Stewart (Progressive Conservative)

Exploits

Pleaman Forsey (Progressive Conservative)

Rodney Mercer (Liberal)

Ferryland

Loyola O'Driscoll (Progressive Conservative)

Fogo Island-Cape Freels

Derrick Bragg (Liberal)

Sue Collins (Progressive Conservative)

Jim Gill (NDP)

Fortune Bay-Cape La Hune

Noel Joe (NDP)

Elvis Loveless (Liberal)

Charlene Walsh (Progressive Conservative)

Gander

John Haggie (Liberal)

Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans

Deborah Ball (Liberal)

Chris Tibbs (Progressive Conservative)

Harbour Grace-Port de Grave

Pam Parsons (Liberal)

Roy Sparkes (Progressive Conservative)

Harbour Main

Anthony Chadwick (NDP)

Helen Conway Ottenheimer (Progressive Conservative)

Humber-Bay of Islands

Stelman Flynn (Liberal)

Eddie Joyce (Independent)

Robert Marche (Progressive Conservative)

Humber-Gros Morne

Andrew Furey (Liberal)

Jim Goudie (Progressive Conservative)

Graydon Pelley (NL Alliance)

Labrador West

Jordan Brown (NDP)

Wayne Button (Liberal)

Nick McGrath (Progressive Conservative)

Lake Melville

Amy Norman (NDP)

Shannon Tobin (Progressive Conservative)

Perry Trimper (Independent)

Lewisporte-Twillingate

Derek Bennett (Liberal)

Rhonda Simms (Progressive Conservative)

Mount Pearl-Southlands

Cindy Grant (Progressive Conservative)

Paul Lane (Independent)

Mount Pearl North

Jim Lester (Progressive Conservative)

William Neville (NL Alliance)

Mount Scio

Damien Follett (Progressive Conservative)

Andrea Newbury (NL Alliance)

Sheilagh O'Leary (NDP)

Sarah Stoodley (Liberal)

Placentia-St. Mary's

Sherry Gambin-Walsh (Liberal)

Clem Whittle (NL Alliance)

Placentia West-Bellevue

Jeff Dwyer (Progressive Conservative)

Sam Synard (Liberal)

St. Barbe-L'anse aux Meadows

Krista Lynn Howell (Liberal)

St. George's-Humber

Gary Bishop (Progressive Conservative)

Scott Reid (Liberal)

Melissa Samms (NDP)

St. John's Centre

Jim Dinn (NDP)

Gemma Hickey (Liberal)

Robyn LeGrow (Progressive Conservative)

St. John's East-Quidi Vidi

John Abbott (Liberal)

Alison Coffin (NDP)

St. John's West

Siobhan Coady (Liberal)

Kristina Ennis (Progressive Conservative)

Brenda Walsh (NDP)

Stephenville-Port au Port

Kevin Aylward (Liberal)

Tony Wakeham (Progressive Conservative)

Terra Nova

Anne Marie Anonsen (NDP)

Steve Denty (Liberal)

Lloyd Parrott (Progressive Conservative)

Topsail-Paradise

Kathleen Burt (NDP)

Ken Carter (Liberal)

Paul Dinn (Progressive Conservative)

Torngat Mountains

Lela Evans (Progressive Conservative)

Virginia Waters-Pleasantville

Bernard Davis (Liberal)

Jenn Deon (NDP)

Victor Lawlor (Progressive Conservative)

Waterford Valley

Michael Holden (Progressive Conservative)

Tom Osborne (Liberal)

Windsor Lake

Ches Crosbie (Progressive Conservative)

John Hogan (Liberal)

