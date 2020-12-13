Eggs sold in N.L. recalled due to Salmonella

Eggs sold in Newfoundland and Labrador are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Some eggs sold in Newfoundland and Labrador are being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall was triggered by test results at Nova Scotia's Hilly Acres commercial egg farm, with the recalled products only being sold in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Two brands are being recalled, Farmer John Eyking and Nova Eggs.

All products being recalled have code dates between Dec. 27 and Jan. 10, and feature the code N38 following the best before date. Further detail can be found on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's website listing.

People who bought affected eggs can call the store where they were purchased for return information, or throw the product away.

There have been no reported illnesses related to consumption of the products, with the CFIA conducting a food safety investigation.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make a person sick. People may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea and abdominal cramps.

The CFIA says it's ensuring that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.

Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm were also recalled in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia in early October.