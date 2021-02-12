Judge tosses all of Eddie Joyce's claims against former premier, Speaker and commissioner

A Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge has struck down legal action launched by Independent MHA Eddie Joyce against an array of politicians and a legislative watchdog.

Joyce's lawsuit was related to the handling of a harassment complaint that saw him turfed from the Liberal cabinet and caucus in 2018.

In 2020, Joyce filed a statement of claim seeking damages against MHA Sherry Gambin-Walsh, then-premier Dwight Ball, former Speaker Perry Trimper, and the commissioner of legislative standards, Bruce Chaulk.

The quartet of defendants filed applications to have the statement of claim struck out, citing parliamentary privilege.

In her decision issued Thursday, Justice Sandra Chaytor agreed.

"I have no difficulty in finding that the parliamentary privileges claimed exist and continue to meet the necessity test," Chaytor wrote.

"Both privileges clearly remain necessary in contemporary times to maintain the dignity and efficiency of the House of Assembly."

Chaytor struck in its entirety the statement of claim against Chaulk, Trimper, and Ball.

The judge also struck the allegations in the statement of claim against Gambin-Walsh that related to statements made during the legislative complaint process.

But Chaytor gave Joyce 30 days to file an amended claim against Gambin-Walsh for defamation, for statements to the media not covered by parliamentary privilege.

The judge awarded costs to the defendants on the mid-range of the scale.

Eddie Joyce's statement of claim was filed at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's in 2020. (Paul Daly/CBC)

In 2018, Gambin-Walsh made allegations of harassment and intimidation against Joyce.

Joyce was dumped first from cabinet, then from the Liberal caucus.

Gambin-Walsh's complaint was referred to Chaulk, who launched an investigation.

The commissioner cleared Joyce of bullying and harassment, but concluded that he broke the code of conduct for elected officials, over lobbying efforts to have a friend hired for a government job.

The resulting report was tabled in the legislature and debated. The House then ordered Joyce to apologize.

Most of the players have since departed the positions they held when the investigation into Joyce was launched.

Ball stepped down as premier in 2020. Trimper left the role of Speaker in 2019. Chaulk's six-year term as commissioner expired earlier this month.

Gambin-Walsh remains a Liberal MHA. Joyce has also since been re-elected twice, and remains an Independent member of the House.