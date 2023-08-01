Electronic patient records will now connect to ambulances across N.L.

Health Minister Tom Osborne announced the launch of a new electronic patient records system that will be accessible to every ambulance in Newfoundland and Labrador within the next year. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has launched new a electronic patient record system to improve data sharing and collaboration across the health-care system.

Patient records were previously shared through paper copies. Health Minister Tom Osborne said Monday the new system includes tools to create reports instantaneously and easily provide records to ambulances across the province.

The system, known as ePCR, has been rolled out on ambulances on the Avalon Peninsula and will become part of every ambulance in Newfoundland and Labrador over the next year.

"That system has a number of benefits. It will allow for the uploading electronically of information by paramedics on our ambulances, which can than be uploaded into the electronic health record," Osborne said.

"It gives better insight, better patient care, more efficiencies throughout the system."

Osborne said the system will work in tandem with the emergency radio system the province integrated into the health-care system in April, and is compatible with the new health information system currently being implemented.

He called the ePCR the next step in government's work to consolidate ambulance services.

Michelle Breen is the senior provincial director of Paramedicine and Emergency Services with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Outside of patient records, the health minister said the system will also provide information on the status of emergency medical services and ambulance response times allowing health-care staff to adjust where necessary.

It can also show where clinical improvement may be required and training opportunities.

"It will allow the health authority to look at emerging trends in health care, such as the distribution of naloxone kits for example … [and] cardiac issues in a certain area of the province," Osborne said.

"The health authority will be able to respond by putting additional health resources in that area."

Michelle Breen, senior provincial director of paramedicine and emergency services with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, said the technology has been long anticipated and welcomed.

She doesn't expect issues in its rollout across the province due to early success in the Avalon region.

"They add a layer of patient and paramedic safety and they are integral, fundamental building blocks to a fully functional, fully integrated ground-air ambulance system across the province," she said.